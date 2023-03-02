Edifecs to Speak at the 13th Annual 2023 State HIT Connect Summit

Session includes solutions to alleviate prior authorization burdens

Edifecs, a global health information technology solutions company, is participating in the 13th Annual 2023 State IT Connect Summit, March 6-8, 2023, in Baltimore, Maryland. Brian Poteet, product manager at Edifecs and Brian Hanley, vice president of Public Sector at Edifecs will lead the session on "After the FHIR®: Reimagining Prior Authorization Business Processes to Support Patients, Reduce Provider Attrition, and Provide Oversight and Control for State Agencies."

The summit brings together state and federal agency leaders with private sector experts to share ideas and implementation strategies to tackle complex topics like prior authorization. In the roundtable discussion, experts will explore the potential for prior authorization to automate business processes via the Edifecs interoperability platform to benefit all constituents in the prior author process, including patients, providers, and public health programs.

Exhibiting at booth 48, Edifecs will also showcase its Best in KLAS interoperability platform along with solutions for accelerating value-based payment adoption, more accurately managing population risk, and fully automating prior authorization.

WHAT:

After the FHIR: Reimagining Prior Authorization Business Processes to Support Patients, Reduce Provider Attrition, and Provide Oversight and Control for State Agencies:

During this engaging session, the speakers will discuss the current state of prior authorization, existing technologies and standards, and proposed rules. Rather than starting with compliance and incremental improvements, the experts will take a service design approach to envision an ideal future where prior authorization works for patients, providers, and state agencies. Working backwards from the ideal future state, the presenters will co-create strategies to enable business processes with interoperable tools and standards that also comply with emerging mandates.

WHEN: Tuesday, March 7, 1:30 p.m. EST

WHERE: Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor – Baltimore, Maryland

WHO:

Brian Poteet, product manager, prior authorization, Edifecs

With over 17 years of experience working with payers and providers to implement innovative solutions that drive down administrative costs, Brian is driving efforts to build new prior authorization solutions at Edifecs leveraging Edifecs interoperability platform and technology from HL7 FHIR. Brian spent many years with a regional payer in the Southeast implementing provider portal and EDI automation solutions, developing a deep understanding of payer and provider workflows and the challenges facing the industry.

Brian Hanley, vice president, public sector, Edifecs

Over the last 15 years, Brian has helped companies develop digital services and leverage technology in response to the most urgent challenges facing government, health, and economic programs. Prior to joining Edifecs, he was a vice president at Nava Public Benefit Corporation, where he worked with government partners on projects like Medicare payment modernization, integrated eligibility across government programs, and modernizing benefit appeals at the Department of Veterans Affairs.

For updates on the latest news and announcements from the summit, please follow Edifecs on LinkedIn.

About Edifecs

Edifecs is a premier technology company serving the U.S. healthcare market that empowers its customers to transform healthcare. For over 26 years, Edifecs has provided the market-leading interoperability platform and is the winner of the 2023 Best in KLAS award for CMS Payer Interoperability. Edifecs payer and provider customers and technology partners are driving healthcare transformation with the ability to seamlessly exchange, unify, and normalize data to derive insights and intelligence and replace friction with collaboration across all stakeholders. Edifecs' deep industry expertise is the foundation to help customers overcome healthcare's biggest challenges, including accelerating the adoption of value-based payment models, obtaining complete and accurate care funding for alternative payment models, and fully automating prior authorization. Edifecs uses natural language processing, machine learning, and artificial intelligence to provide deeper insights into patients, populations, and business processes. As new standards and regulations continually emerge from government agencies, Edifecs is a proven partner to ensure its customers maintain "evergreen" compliance. Edifecs customers cover 290 million lives and include 100% of national health plans, 70% of state Medicaid programs, and 94% of the lives covered by Blue Cross Blue Shield payers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230302005331/en/