CorDx COVID-19 Antigen Test Receives Approval for Use in Singapore

SAN DIEGO, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CorDx, a global leader in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of diagnostics and other medical devices, recently received approval-for-use in Singapore for its COVID-19 Ag Test. The test is designed for non-prescription home use and features a 10-minute time to result.

The approval was granted by Singapore's Health Sciences Authority (HSA), a multi-disciplinary agency responsible for applying medical, pharmaceutical, and scientific expertise to protect and advance public health and safety in the country.

The CorDx COVID-19 Ag Test is a lateral flow immunoassay device intended for the qualitative detection of nucleocapsid protein antigen from the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

"We are thrilled to receive approval for our COVID-19 Ag Test in Singapore and are committed to providing safe and effective solutions for the health and well-being of individuals in the region," said Jeff Yufeng Li, CorDx's founder & CEO. "This marks a significant milestone in our mission to help combat the global pandemic and bring an end to the suffering caused by COVID-19."

On January 12, 2023, CorDx announced a new Asia-Pacific (APAC) business development center in Singapore, as well as plans for an R&D laboratory there.

About CorDx:

From its headquarters in Atlanta, Ga., CorDx is transforming the global diagnostics industry with innovative R&D solutions, a vertically integrated supply chain, and manufacturing footprints in the United States and around the world. Through its product realization partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies, CorDx develops, manufactures, and distributes diagnostics and related tools that empower users to monitor and improve their health. Its proprietary line of diagnostics solutions is recognized by families and medical professionals for their reliability, affordability, and rapid results.

CorDx is a member of the CorDx Union, a biotechnology organization that delivers medical device solutions to healthcare industries and over a billion users in more than 170 countries. To learn more, visit CorDx.com.

