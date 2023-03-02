Energy Transition Market: Revenue Growth is Making Marketplace Explosive

Allied Analytics

Surge in demand for Energy Transitions, for use of solar energy & growth in solar farm in developing nations drives the growth of the global Energy Transition

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Energy Transition Market by Type (Renewable Energy [solar energy, wind energy, bioenergy, and hydropower], Energy Efficient, Electrification, hydrogen, and other) by Application (residential, commercial, and utility-scale), And Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031" According to the report, the global Energy Transition industry generated $2.3 Trillion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $5.6 Trillion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 9.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities-

Increase in popularity of transition technology owing to its employment in electricity generation, to provide electricity for residential buildings at a low cost is anticipated to drive the growth of the energy transition market. On the other hand, technological limitations and Geopolitical concerns for energy transition impede the growth to some extent. However, continuous supply of energy, development of prosumer business models, transforming human behavior toward renewable sources are expected to create lucrative opportunity for market growth.

The energy transition market is segmented on the basis of by type, application, and region.

The renewable energy segment to rule the roost-

By type, the renewable energy segment was the largest revenue generator, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. Several factors are associated with for the increasing demand for renewable in the market as shift towards the clean and green energy and offering the benefit of lower emissions of carbon and other types of pollution. Increasing in development for the energy transition and storage of the power which are generated by renewable will create the opportunities for renewable in the market.

The wind power segment to maintain its dominance during the forecast period-

By renewable energy type, Wind Power accounted for the largest revenue share and is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.9% in the global energy transition Market. The demand for the wind energy is increasing in the renewable segment. Renewables made up 19.8 % of electricity generation in 2020, with hydro and wind making up the majority contributor. The market for wind is driven by the fact that wind is a plentiful and unending resource that also produces power without consuming any fuel or polluting the environment.

The residential segment to dominate by 2031-

By Application, the residential segment was the largest revenue generator, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. Several factors are associated with for the increasing demand for residential in the market such as rise in demand for electric water heaters from water heating applications such as cooking, space heating, cleaning, bathing, and others is expected to drive the growth of the energy transition during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific garnered the major share in 2021-

By region, Asia-Pacific garnered the highest share in 2021, and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rapid industrialization and urbanization across countries of Asia-Pacific region such as India, China, and Thailand have led to increase in infrastructure development activities, including construction of highways and new residential complexes, which are expected to fuel the demand for standalone systems.

The major companies profiled in this report include Exelon Corporation, Duke Energy Corporation, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, Southern Company, American Electric Power, Inc, Edison International, Repsol, Brookfield Renewable Partners, Ørsted A/S, and NextEra Energy, Inc. Due to rapidly development of industrialization, modernization and spread of information through internet led to the development of tourism industry which in-turn has fuelled the demand for energy transition. Additional growth strategies such as expansion of production capacities, acquisition, partnership, and research & innovation in the solar energy application led to developments in the global energy transition market trends.

Key findings of the study

• The Renewable Energy segment accounted for 31.4% energy transition market share in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a rate of 9.8% in terms of revenue, increasing its share in the global energy transition market during the forecast period.

• The utility segment is the fastest-growing application segment in the global energy transition market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% during 2021–2031.

• In 2021, Asia-Pacific region dominated the global energy transition market with more than 48.7% of the share, in terms of revenue.