Demand For Intracranial Aneurysm Treatment And Solutions Predicted To Increase At A High CAGR of 10% By 2032 | Fact.MR

Rise in Neurological Disorders In Patients Who Have Recovered From Covid-19 Is Expected To Boost Intracranial Aneurysm Market Growth

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact. MR’s latest survey on the intracranial aneurysm market provides a detailed analysis of growth drivers, market restraints, and emerging trends affecting demand in terms of product type, seating capacity, engine capacity, and sales channel. It also offers insights into various strategies employed by key market players to gain a competitive edge in the global intracranial aneurysm market.

Fact.MR - A Market Research And Competitive Intelligence: Global demand for intracranial aneurysm solutions is expected to increase at a CAGR of 10% from 2022 to 2032, says Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.



An intracranial aneurysm also referred to as a cerebral aneurysm, is a ballooning that develops from a weak spot in the wall of a blood vessel in the brain. The aneurysm could rupture and spread into the area around the brain if it grows larger and the blood vessel wall weakens. A hemorrhagic stroke may result from this occurrence, also known as a subarachnoid hemorrhage (SAH).

Download a Sample Copy of This Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7817

Smoking, stress, damage to the blood vessels, and hereditary predisposition are some of the causes of brain disorders. Trauma and injuries are some other factors promoting the sales of intracranial aneurysm solutions, along with the rising incidence of cerebrovascular illnesses and the number of patients with hypertension. Increased rates of brain aneurysms, an ageing population, and growing use of technologically sophisticated intracranial aneurysm solutions such as surgical clipping, endovascular coils, and flow diverters are the main aspects influencing the growth of the intracranial aneurysm market.

Hospitals make high use of intracranial aneurysm solutions among all the end users due to the presence of skilled doctors and advanced healthcare technologies, as well as better after-surgery treatment options.

North America currently dominates the global market due to the rise in ruptured brain aneurysm disorders, high presence of major product producers, significant investments in the healthcare sector, and rapid adoption of new technologies. Growing awareness of health issues, higher per capita spending on healthcare, and improved infrastructure make Europe the second-largest market for intracranial aneurysms. Rise in the number of the elderly population, greater healthcare awareness, governments’ efforts aimed at improving the healthcare sector, and an increase in research activities on intracranial aneurysm solutions are all expected to contribute to the market's enormous growth in Asia Pacific.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Worldwide demand for intracranial aneurysm solutions is currently valued at US$ 1.3 billion.

The global intracranial aneurysm market is expected to attain a valuation of US$ 3.4 billion by 2032.

China’s intracranial aneurysm market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 14% from 2022 to 2032.

Global sales of flow diverters are predicted to increase at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2022 to 2032.

Have A Query? Speak To Research Analyst

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7817

Competitive Landscape

Several major competitors in the intracranial aneurysm market concentrate on developing treatment services with cutting-edge technologies. The main rivals understand and concentrate on brand-new methods that target aneurysm-specific wall healing and blood reduction. Due to the rise in demand for intracranial aneurysm solutions, the industry is now more dynamic and diverse.

Key players in the intracranial aneurysm market are Integra LifeSciences Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Johnson & Johnson, Terumo Corporation, Raumedic AG, Stryker, Medtronic, and MicroPort Scientific Corporation.

By providing specific tools to surgeons, MicroPort Scientific Corporation has created innovative therapies for neurovascular intervention that address potential problems associated with brain aneurysms. This increases the demand for treatments for intracranial aneurysms.

The neuroform atlas stent system from Stryker has been introduced, and it is additionally utilized in conjunction with metal coils to pack aneurysms (weak blood vessel walls and scars) in the brain. It is predicted that this will benefit several surgeons all around the world.

Segmentation of Intracranial Aneurysm Industry Research

By Type: Endovascular Coiling Flow Diverters Surgical Clipping Others

By End User: Hospitals Clinics Others

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Purchase This Premium Report Through PayPal Payment Gateway

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7817

Winning Strategy

Manufacturers in the intracranial aneurysm market are concentrating on the development of novel medical solutions, marketing strategies, and technological advancements.

In April 2021, Medtronic declared that the Pipeline Flex Embolization Device featuring Shield Technology had received the FDA's seal of approval. Shield Technology was created by Medtronic to promote flow diversion therapy with the introduction of the surface-modified implant tool that exhibits a decrease in material thrombogenicity.



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global intracranial aneurysm market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2032.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of type (endovascular coiling, flow diverters, surgical clipping, others) and end user (hospitals, clinics, others), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Browse Fact.MR’s Exclusive Coverage on Healthcare Domain

Intracranial Pressure (ICP) Monitoring Market Scope: Intracranial Pressure (ICP) Monitoring Market Analysis By Technique (Invasive & Non-invasive ICP Monitoring) By Application (Traumatic Brain Injury, Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, Intracerebral Hemorrhage, Meningitis & Other Applications) By End-Use & Region – Insights 2032.

Brain Monitoring Devices Market Growth: Brain Monitoring Devices Market Report By Product (Devices, Accessories), By Disease (Traumatic Brain Injuries, Parkinson`s Disease, Sleep Disorders, Epilepsy, Huntington`s Disease), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers), & By Region - Global Insights 2027.

Brain Implants Market Survey: The global brain implants market is valued at US$ 6.6 billion in 2022 and is predicted to expand at a high-value CAGR of 11% to reach US$ 11.1 billion by the year 2027.

Preclinical Brain Imaging Market Trends: Global Preclinical Brain Imaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Imaging Type (Computed Tomography (Ct) ,Positron Emission Tomography (Pet) ,Magnetic Resonance Imaging (Mri) ,Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography ) & By Region - Global Market Insights 2026.

Brain Tissue Oxygen Monitoring Systems Market Forecast: The rising incidence and cases of brain diseases and disorders such as traumatic brain injury (TBI), strokes and others, coupled with the high demand for the brain tissue oxygen monitoring systems are the prime drivers of the brain tissue oxygen monitoring system market.

About Fact.MR



We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Connect to Author: Mr. Shambhu Nath Jha

Email: shambhu@factmr.com

Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube

Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider:

