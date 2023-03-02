H&R Block Adds Former Microsoft and Walmart Executive Alex Cook as its new Vice President of Small Business

Cook brings decades of merchandising and operations experience to help grow the company's small business tax efforts

/EIN News/ -- KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) today announced that Alex Cook has joined the organization as Vice President, Small Business. In this role, Cook will report to H&R Block's Chief Strategy and Small Business Officer Jamil Khan as he leads the company's Small Business Tax and Services teams working to increase the number of H&R Block small business clients.



"Every year, H&R Block helps more than 2 million small business owners with their taxes," said Khan. "It's important to small business owners that they get their taxes done correctly, and I'm excited to have Alex join us to help deliver tax services to even more small business owners. His expertise will help us expand this area of our business, as we continue to find more ways to help small business owners."

Prior to joining H&R Block, Cook spent more than a decade at Microsoft, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSFT), most recently serving as the Vice President of Global eCommerce where he supported global field leadership and operational functions of all digital stores (Microsoft.com) in 180 countries. During this time, he oversaw site merchandising, site operations, localization and experimentation, in-country and local demand generation, as well as business development. Cook also held various leadership roles in merchandising and operations over 16 years at Walmart Stores, Inc. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Oklahoma.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation services, financial products, and small-business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with human expertise and care as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time and also be better with money using its mobile banking app, Spruce. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small-business owners thrive with innovative products like Wave Money, a small-business banking and bookkeeping solution, and the only business bank account to manage bookkeeping automatically. For more information, visit H&R Block News or follow @HRBlockNews on Twitter.

