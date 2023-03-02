By 2033, The Global Hybrid Rice Seeds Market is Expected to Reach a Value of US$ 10.8 Billion with a 7.7% CAGR| Future Market Insights, Inc.

Change in Consumption Pattern and Shift Towards Organic Rice Seeds Resulting in an expected CAGR of 7.7% by 2033. China Hybrid Rice Seeds Market is expected to reach US$ 4.3 billion by 2033. FMI analysis estimates that Canada's absolute dollar growth is likely to be US$ 31.3 million by 2033.

Many abiotic and biotic factors present a barrier to sustainable rice agriculture. As a result, stress tolerance has been included into high-yielding varieties, which has shown to be a very successful method for creating these varieties that can handle such circumstances. This is boosting the hybrid rice seeds market and reducing the losses brought on by stress-related issues.

The development of hybrid rice seeds that are resistant to microbial infestations and produce larger yields in a relatively short amount of time than inbred types is another focus for hybrid seed producers, which is expected to fuel expansion.

Since rice is a staple food for around 60% of the world's population, the demand for it is rising along with the worldwide population. In order to meet this rising demand and supply rice to various end users, rice yield per unit area has also increased.

To develop new hybrid rice seeds varieties and encourage farmers to use them, the government and numerous research institutions are working together.

Key Takeaways

By 2033, China is likely to dominate the hybrid rice seeds market, with a size of US$ 4.3 billion.

The hybrid rice seeds market was significantly expanding, with a size of US$ 4.8 billion in 2022.

There is a market opportunity of US$ 5.7 billion in absolute terms, which is driven by the change in consumption patterns.

The market in the United States is anticipated to expand at an adequate CAGR of 3.7% by 2033.

By 2033, Canada is likely to expand in the hybrid rice seeds market, with a size of US$ 75.6 million.

By 2033, the hybrid rice seeds sector is likely to increase in Japan, with a size of US$ 176.2 million.

The Indian market is anticipated to expand at an adequate CAGR of 8.8% by 2033.

Based on grain size, the long grains led the hybrid rice seeds market with a CAGR of 6.2% by 2033.

Based on duration, up to 110 days segment continues to dominate the sector during the forecast period, with a CAGR of 8.4%



Key Strategies in the Industry

Due to the rising need for bigger yields and better-quality produce, hybrid rice seed technology has experienced substantial expansion in the last few years. In order to gain market, share in the fiercely competitive market for hybrid rice seeds, businesses must offer better variety, affordable prices, and aggressive marketing.

To remain ahead of the competition, businesses are developing new types and technologies. To reach more clients, they are also concentrating on marketing and advertising initiatives. In order to expand their reach, businesses are also concentrating on enhancing their distribution networks and opening new stores.

Recent Developments

Ricetec Inc. purchased the assets of Ganga Kaveri Seeds in 2019 to expand its product line and draw in more clients.

As of May 2019, Syngenta has released the SYN98 3-line hybrid rice variety in Vietnam. The Syngenta Nam Dinh Research Center has been given approval by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to start trial production of this variety in December 2017.

Given Below are the Hybrid Rice Seeds Market Segments

By Grain Size:

Long Grains

Medium-sized Grains

Short Grains



By Durability:

Up to 110 Days

111 to 140 Days

140+ Days



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:

1. Executive Summary | Hybrid Rice Seeds Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

