Popmenu Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2023

/EIN News/ -- Atlanta, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Popmenu is excited to announce that it has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2023.

This year’s list highlights the businesses at the forefront of their respective industries, paving the way for the innovations of tomorrow. These companies are setting the standard with some of the greatest accomplishments of the modern world. In addition to the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies, 540 organizations are recognized across 54 sectors and regions.

“Restaurants have undergone a major digital transformation over the last five years to overcome formidable obstacles and achieve long-term financial stability and growth,” said Brendan Sweeney, CEO and Co-founder of Popmenu. “Popmenu is proud to be recognized by Fast Company for the role we’re playing in that transformation through our advancements in artificial intelligence, machine learning and automation for restaurants. Our platform enables restaurants to focus on what they love, which is providing great hospitality, while we help ease operations and serve as a growth engine for their business. We’re excited to roll out new tools the industry has never seen before this year!”

Popmenu serves more than 10,000 restaurants across the U.S and beyond. Its SEO-driven, interactive menu is core to its product suite, which features website hosting and design, online ordering and delivery, automated remarketing and AI-powered phone answering, among other features. In 2022, Popmenu’s marketing tools drove over 200 million unique visitors to client websites, and its online ordering tools saved restaurants tens of millions of dollars that would have been spent on third-party fees. Launching its AI tech for phone answering a little over a year ago, Popmenu has already fielded over 1 million calls for restaurants with custom responses, sending hundreds of thousands of those calls links to place an order or make a reservation.

Fast Company’s editors and writers sought out the companies making the biggest strides around the globe. They also judged nominations received through their application process.

“What a strange and thrilling year it has been to honor this year’s Most Innovative Companies. This year’s list compiles some of the most cutting-edge groundbreakers who are changing our world every single day, from legacy organizations like McDonald’s to upstarts like MrBeast and institutions such as NASA. Everyone on this list does something completely, uniquely different, yet, they all have one thing in common: innovation,” said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan.

