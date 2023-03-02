Diabetes Nutrition Market to Surpass US$ 8,920.9 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)
Targeted Nutrition Solutions for Managing Diabetes: Exploring Opportunities in the Diabetes Nutrition Market
/EIN News/ -- Burlingame, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global diabetes nutrition market is estimated to be valued at US$ 5,370.2 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period (2022-2030).
Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Diabetes Nutrition Market:
Major players operating in the market are focusing on adopting inorganic strategies such as product launch by key market players, which is expected to drive the global diabetes nutrition market over the forecast period. For instance, in November 2021, Unilever, a subsidiary of GSK plc., announced that they had launched Horlicks diabetes plus, a nutritional beverage to help in the management of diabetes.
Diabetes Nutrition Market Report Coverage
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Base Year:
|2021
|Market Size in 2022:
|US$ 5,370.2 Mn
|Historical Data for:
|2017 to 2020
|Forecast Period:
|2022 to 2030
|Forecast Period 2022 to 2030 CAGR:
|6.5%
|2030 Value Projection:
|US$ 8,920.9 Mn
|Geographies covered:
|
|Segments covered:
|
|Companies covered:
|
|Growth Drivers:
|
|Restraints & Challenges:
|
Key Market Takeaways:
The global diabetes nutrition market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, due to increasing product launches by key market players. For instance, in February 2022, Kate Farms, a healthcare company, announced that they had launched Glucose Support 1.2., the plant based, organic nutrition shake for patients having diabtes. It will help to manage blood sugar as part of balanced diet.
On the basis of indication, type 2 diabetes segment is expected to hold a dominant position in the global diabetes nutrition market over the forecast period. For instance, in January 2020, Eli Lilly and Company, a pharmaceutical company, announced that they had received an approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Trijardy XR to lower blood sugar in adults with type 2 diabetes. Trijardy XR provides three type 2 diabetes medicines in one pill, including Jardiance(empagliflozin), Tradjenta(linagliptin) and metformin hydrochloride extended release.
Competitive Landscape:
Key players operating in the global diabetes nutrition market include Nestle, Fresenius Kabi AG, Abbott, Danone S.A., Eli Lilly and Company, Diabetain, Essens Wellness Technologies Private Limited, Medlife, BestSource Nutrition Pvt. Ltd., Inlife Pharma Pvt. Ltd., B Jain Pharmaceuticals Private Limited, PT Kalbe Farma Tbk, Natxtra, Unique Biotech Limited (UBL), Newtrition Plus Health & Wellness Pvt. Ltd., Venus Remedies Limited, Zemaica Healthcare
Market Segmentation:
-
Global Diabetes Nutrition Market, By Form:
- Tablets
- Capsules
- Powders
- Soft gels
- Liquids
-
Global Diabetes Nutrition Market, By Product Type:
- Proteins & Amino Acids
- Omega-3 Fatty Acids
- Minerals & Vitamins
- Alpha-Lipoic Acid (ALA)
- Herbal Supplements
- Soluble Fiber
- Probiotics
- Carbohydrates
- Others (Antioxidants, etc.)
-
Global Diabetes Nutrition Market, By Age Group:
- Paediatric
- Adults
-
Global Diabetes Nutrition Market, By Indication:
- Type 1 Diabetes
- Type 2 Diabetes
- Prediabetes
- Gestational Diabetes
-
Global Diabetes Nutrition Market, By Sales Channel:
- Hospitals
- Retail Pharmacies
- Online Pharmacies
- Others (Wholesaler, Convenience Stores, etc.)
-
Global Diabetes Nutrition Market, By Region:
- North America
- By Country
- U.S.
- Canada
- By Country
- Latin America
- By Country
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- By Country
- Europe
- By Country
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- By Country
- Asia Pacific
- By Country
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- By Country
- Middle East
- By Country
- GCC
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East
- By Country
- Africa
- By Region/Country
- South Africa
- Central Africa
- North Africa
- By Region/Country
- North America
