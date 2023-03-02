Memory Enhancement Drugs Market to Surpass US$12,172.1 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Boost Your Brainpower: Exploring the Memory Enhancement Drugs Market for Improved Cognitive Performance

/EIN News/ -- Burlingame, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global memory enhancement drugs market is estimated to be valued at US$ 7,912.1 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Memory Enhancement Drugs Market:

Key trends in market include increase in government initiatives for development of memory enhancement drugs is expected to drive the global memory enhancement drugs market growth over the forecast period. For instance, the World Health Organization (WHO) published "Towards a dementia-inclusive society: WHO toolkit for dementia-friendly initiatives" in July 2021 to assist nations in launching, scaling up, and assessing dementia-friendly programs to promote the development of societies in which people with dementia and their caregivers can actively participate.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/5399

Memory Enhancement Drugs Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2021 Market Size in 2022: US$ 7,912.1 Mn Historical Data for: 2017-2020 Forecast Period: 2022 to 2030 Forecast Period 2022 to 2030 CAGR: 5.5% 2030 Value Projection: US$ 12,172.1 Mn Geographies covered: North America: U.S. and Canada

Latin America: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America

Europe: Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East: GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East

Africa: South Africa, North Africa, and Central Africa Segments covered: By Drug Class: Cholinesterase Inhibitors, Smart Drugs and Cognitive Enhancers ( Nootropics ), Vitamins and Supplements, Others

By Route of Administration: Oral, Injectable, Topical

By Application: Disease treatment, Athletic performance, Academic performance, Others

By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy Companies covered: Pfizer Inc., UCB S.A., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, Shire plc., Sanochemia Pharmazeutika AG, Allergan plc., Novartis AG, Alkem Laboratories Ltd., Paradigm Healthcare, Intas Pharmaceutical Ltd., Taurus Laboratories Pvt. Ltd. Growth Drivers: Increasing prevalence of aging population

Increasing neurological disorders Restraints & Challenges: Side effects of the drugs

Key Market Takeaways:

Global memory enhancement drugs market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.5 % during the forecast period due to increasing number of geriatric population. For instance, according to an article published in August 2019,on Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), estimates that 5.8 million Americans have Alzheimer's disease and related dementias, including 5.6 million people over the age of 65 and roughly 200,000 people under 65 who have younger-onset Alzheimer's.

Among Application, disease treatment segment is estimated to hold a dominant position in the global memory enhancement drugs market over the forecast period, owing to increase in number of neurodegenerative disorders. For instance, according to an article published in June 2021, on the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that Parkinson Disease (PD) caused globally 329,000 deaths in 2019, a rise of over 100% since 2000, and 5.8 million disability-adjusted life years, an increase of 81% since 2000.

On the basis of Distribution Channel, Retail Pharmacy is estimated to hold a dominant position in the global memory enhancement drugs market over the forecast period due to increased patient traffic in the market for medications that improve memory. For instance, in 2020, in the U.S., physicians’ offices prescribed around 860 million drugs and hospital emergency departments provided or prescribed over 336 million drugs.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in global memory enhancement drugs market include Pfizer Inc., UCB S.A., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, Shire plc. Sanochemia Pharmazeutika AG, Allergan plc., Novartis AG, Alkem Laboratories Ltd., Paradigm Healthcare, Intas Pharmaceutical Ltd., Taurus Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/5399

Market Segmentation:

Global Memory Enhancement Drugs Market, By Drug Class: Cholinesterase Inhibitors Smart Drugs and Cognitive Enhancers (Nootropics) Vitamins and Supplements Others

Global Memory Enhancement Drugs Market, By Route of Administration : Oral Injectable Topical

Global Memory Enhancement Drugs Market, By Application: Disease treatment Athletic performance Academic performance Others

Global Memory Enhancement Drugs Market, By Distribution Channel : Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Online Pharmacy

Global Memory Enhancement Drugs Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa







Related Market Intelligence Reports:

India Immuno-Oncology Drugs Market, by Drug Type (Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors (Nivolumab, Atezolimumab, Pembrolizumab, Durvalumab), Monoclonal Antibodies (Rituximab, Trastazumab, Bevacizumab , Nimotuzumab, Pertuzumab, Ado-Trastuzumab Emtansine ), and Cancer Vaccines (Gardasil, Cervarix), by Cancer Type (Lung Cancer, Blood Cancer, Breast Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Stomach Cancer, Head & Neck Cancer, and Others), and by Distribution Channel (Online Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Hospital Pharmacies) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 – 2028

Digestive Drugs Market, By Type (Branded and Generic), By Drug Class (5-aminosalicylates, GI stimulants, Laxatives, Antacids, H2 Antagonists, Antidiarrheals, Others), By Route of Administration (Oral, Intravenous, Others), By Application (Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Ulcerative Colitis, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), And by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)- Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Mr. Shah Senior Client Partner – Business Development Coherent Market Insights Phone: US: +1-206-701-6702 UK: +44-020-8133-4027 Japan: +81-050-5539-1737 India: +91-848-285-0837 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com