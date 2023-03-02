US Digestive Health Celebrates the Grand Opening of Relocated Office

The state-of-the-art practice will employ some of the region’s most-experienced gastroenterology doctors and physicians

/EIN News/ -- EXTON, Pa., March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Digestive Health (USDH), the nation’s third largest gastroenterology (GI) practice, celebrated the opening of its relocated office on Wednesday, March 1st, at 5:30 PM. Referring physicians and other attendees received guided tours of the facility after a welcoming ceremony, followed by a ribbon cutting.



The new space, located in Broomall, PA, at 1991 Sproul Road, Suite 230, is also home to Main Line Health.

USDH is the region’s leading GI practice with over 29 locations and over 200 physicians and specialists currently operating throughout southeastern, southwestern and central Pennsylvania, and most recently Delaware.

US Digestive Heath’s unique approach to practice management provides physicians with the security, stability, and foundation they require without sacrificing clinical autonomy. When providers have an empowering support system they need to succeed, patients have access to easy, convenient, and exceptional GI care.

“Our practice is built entirely around helping our patients be healthy to the core,” said Jerry Tillinger, CEO of US Digestive Health. “Access to more experienced doctors, breakthroughs emerging from research and innovation, along with AI-enabled technologies that take the gold standard of colonoscopy to The Platinum StandardSM, sets us apart and further redefines what is possible in digestive medicine.”

The newly opened US Digestive Health at Broomall office spans more than 7,500 square feet.

“Patients looking for high-quality digestive care in Delaware and Montgomery Counties, as well as the Greater Main Line area will have The Platinum StandardSM of GI Care at their fingertips,” said Dr. Anil Sharma, MD, of Main Line Gastroenterology Associates, a practice which is which is now part of – and known as - US Digestive Health. “US Digestive Health’s unique operational infrastructure will assist us in managing any administrative work that may interfere with providing the most excellent care possible.”

In July 2022, USDH announced the country’s largest installment of GI Genius™, an artificial intelligence (AI) system for colorectal cancer screening. The intelligent endoscopy module shows a 50% increase in identification of previously missed colorectal polyps with AI technology versus standard colonoscopy.

The launch of GI Genius™ gives USDH patients wide-ranging access to innovative technology and its enhanced capability. Those looking to schedule appointments or establish care can do so via the US Digestive Health website.

About US Digestive Health

US Digestive Health (USDH) is the leading gastroenterology practice in the Northeast and the 3rd largest in the United States.

USDH was formed in 2019 by Amulet Capital Partners, LP ("Amulet"), a healthcare private equity investment firm based in Greenwich, Connecticut, in partnership with member practice partner physicians.

USDH aims to deliver high-value, patient-centric digestive healthcare by bringing new insight into the care, treatment, and prevention of digestive health disorders. USDH consists of 29 locations, 17 ambulatory surgery centers, over 200 GI providers, and more than 950 employees throughout Southeastern, Central, and Southwestern Pennsylvania, and Delaware.

