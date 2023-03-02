Superconducting Magnets Demand Growing at CAGR of 3.5% to Attain USD 4.6 billion by 2033: Fact.MR Analysis

Rapid technological advancements in the production of superconducting magnets supporting market growth. The United States dominates the North American market for superconducting magnets due to the quick development of medical technologies.

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a new industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global superconducting magnets market stands at US$ 3.3 billion in 2023 and is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2023 to 2033.



A superconducting magnet is used to produce nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) equipment and operate MRI machines. Expanding medical & power industries are anticipated to increase the demand for global superconducting magnets in emerging nations. Recycling nuclear waste is another significant end-use field for superconducting magnets. Superconducting magnets are employed to stabilize nuclear waste. They are also used in the paper manufacturing business to remove magnetic contamination from wood pulp.

The Asia Pacific region is dominating the global superconducting magnets market due to rapid industrialization and modernization. The North American market is growing steadily due to high demand for medical equipment and devices such as MRIs, nuclear magnetic resonance technologies, and mass spectrometers. Rising medical tourism in Europe is driving the sales of superconducting magnets due to the growing demand for advanced medical technologies.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global superconducting magnets market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 4.6 billion by 2033.

The market for superconducting magnets in Japan is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 3% over the forecast period.

Sales of superconducting magnets in Germany are expected to increase at a CAGR of 3% from 2023 to 2033.

Demand for superconducting magnets for the production of medical devices and equipment is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 4% over the next 10 years.

Competitive Landscape

According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, Siemens AG, Nexans, and American Superconductors are some of the leading companies in the superconducting magnets market.

Key players in the superconducting magnets market are increasing their profits by growing their production capabilities and global presence. They are also investing heavily in the development of alloys that can perform as superconducting materials below the threshold temperature.

Key Companies Profiled

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bruker Corporation

Fujikura Ltd.

American Magnetics, Inc.

ASG Superconductors SpA

Cryomagnetics, Inc.

Elytt Energy

Cryogenic Ltd.

Advanced Magnet Lab, Inc.

Bilfinger SE

Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies (BEST)

CRYO Industries of America, Inc.

Custom Coils

Commonwealth Fusion

CAEN ELS



Winning Strategy

Leading producers of superconducting magnets are focusing on advancing the capabilities of magnets due to their widespread use. Mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and regional expansion are some of the marketing tactics being adopted by key market players.

Key Segments of Superconducting Magnets Industry Research

By Material: Low-temperature Superconducting Materials (LTS) High-temperature Superconducting Materials (HTS)

By Application: Medical Devices & Equipment Mass Spectrometers Transportation

By Regio n: a North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Key Questions Covered in the Superconducting Magnets Market Report

What will be the estimated size of the Market in 2023?

At what rate will sales in the global Superconducting Magnets Market grow until 2033?

Which are the factors hampering the Superconducting Magnets market?

Which region will spearhead the growth in the global industry during 2023-2033?

Which are the factors driving sales in the Superconducting Magnets Market during the forecast period?



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global superconducting magnets market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on material (low-temperature superconducting materials (LTS), high-temperature superconducting materials (HTS)) and application (medical devices & equipment, mass spectrometers, transportation), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the MEA).

