AdImpact Strengthens Advisory Board With Three Key Appointments

New Additions of Seasoned Media Executives Appointed to Lead AdImpact's next growth chapter

/EIN News/ -- ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, AdImpact , a leading competitive ad intelligence SaaS company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Don Norton, Bud Breheney, and Harvey Kent to its board of advisors. Lending decades of collective digital, advanced TV, and platform expertise through leadership at companies including Google, Doubleclick, Kantar Media, and MediaOcean, the three executives will be instrumental in advancing AdImpact’s strategic plan to drive innovation, customer success, and employee growth.



“I want to extend a warm welcome to Don, Bud, and Harvey as three new colleagues to our board of advisors,” said Kyle Roberts, CEO of AdImpact. “These new members are incredible leaders, bringing extensive domain experience and industry knowledge, and will add tremendous value to our team as we evolve our solutions and scale our business. I look forward to working closely with them, and I am confident that their combined leadership will help steward this next stage of healthy growth for AdImpact.”

Norton brings 20+ years of digital experience through his key roles at Infillion, Google, and DoubleClick, where he developed and implemented strategies to maximize customer value and grow market share. In recent years, he has focused on strategic consulting and advising in the digital media and TV ecosystem. Norton holds a Bachelor’s in Business Management and Marketing from the W.P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University.

“It is an incredible thrill to join AdImpact's Board of Advisors at such an exciting time for the company,” said Norton. “AdImpact has established itself as a force in the digital advertising space, and I'm energized to join the company's team to be a part of its future. I'm looking forward to helping them accelerate their growth and drive innovation in the industry.”

Breheney is an accomplished media sales and business development executive with significant experience generating new and incremental revenue streams. He successfully launched and managed the client relationships of pioneering television offerings into the marketplace, and developed and cultivated strategic partnerships that drove revenue and created new revenue opportunities. Bud has worked with several clients, including BI Science, Advertising Analytics, Frontier Communications, SQAD, and Data + Math. Before Breheney Media, he was SVP of National Television at Rentrak and Chief Commercial Officer at Kantar Media. Breheney holds a Master’s in Communication Management from Emerson College and a BA in History from St. Francis University.

“AdImpact is a dynamic company and a proven leader in the digital advertising space. I'm looking forward to working with the Board and executive team to help the company continue its growth trajectory and sustainable competitive advantage in the space,” said Breheney.

Harvey Kent is a C-level executive leader, strategist, and entrepreneur with over four decades of experience in the advertising technology space. Harvey has been a passionate innovator and creator of advertising transaction and workflow systems impacting the media industry. His most recent experiences include running the agency business for STRATA (a Freewheel company), being Chief Strategy Officer at Talent Partners, and Chief Media Strategist at Donovan Data Systems and Mediaocean. In addition to his board duties at AdImpact, he runs his own advisory and consulting business, and advises other companies in the industry. Kent holds a B.S. degree in Computer Science from Yale University.

Kent added, “AdImpact has an enviable track record and quantifiably differentiating strengths in the advertising analytics marketplace. I'm excited to help steer the company's strategy during this next chapter of success. I'm delighted to work with Kyle and be a part of the team to ensure it continues as the leader in the space.”

About AdImpact

AdImpact is a leading advertising intelligence SaaS company that tracks and analyzes advertising occurrence and expenditure data across traditional, digital, and emerging media channels. We capture over one million TV ad occurrences daily in real-time and retain an ad library of over 350,000 unique creatives detected across all 210 DMAs, covering over 41,000 brands and advertisers. We provide dependable real-time data and analytics to help users monitor competitor ad occurrences, spending, messaging, and creatives to enable fast, smart decision-making.