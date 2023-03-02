Sleep Aids Market Share Will Increase at 6.9% of CAGR with Global Growing Healthcare Industry Crucial Key Player by 2030

North America accounted for major share of the global sleep aids market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A sleep aid is a substance or device that is used to help individuals who have difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep. Sleep aids can include prescription medications such as benzodiazepines or non-benzodiazepine sedatives, over-the-counter medications such as antihistamines, herbal remedies, melatonin supplements, and even devices such as white noise machines or sleep tracking apps. However, it's important to use sleep aids responsibly and under the guidance of a healthcare provider, as some can have side effects or interact with other medications. Additionally, non-pharmacological approaches such as practicing good sleep hygiene and engaging in relaxation techniques may also be effective in improving sleep quality. The global sleep aids market size was valued at $59,815.10 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $111,920.10 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Overall, healthcare experts recommend that individuals with sleep problems try non-pharmacological approaches such as practicing good sleep hygiene, engaging in regular exercise, and managing stress before turning to sleep aids. If sleep aids are necessary, they should be used under the guidance of a healthcare provider and for short periods of time.

There have been several recent studies and reviews on sleep aids conducted by healthcare experts. Here are some 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬:

1. Melatonin: Melatonin is a hormone that helps regulate the sleep-wake cycle. Several studies have shown that melatonin supplements can be effective in improving sleep quality and reducing the time it takes to fall asleep. However, the optimal dosage and timing of melatonin supplementation vary from person to person and may depend on factors such as age, sleep problems, and other medications being taken.

2. Prescription sleep medications: Prescription sleep medications such as benzodiazepines and non-benzodiazepine sedatives can be effective in treating insomnia, but they also come with potential side effects such as dizziness, drowsiness, and memory problems. These medications should only be used under the guidance of a healthcare provider and for short periods of time.

3. Cognitive-behavioral therapy for insomnia (CBT-I): CBT-I is a type of therapy that focuses on changing thoughts and behaviors that can interfere with sleep. Several studies have shown that CBT-I can be as effective as medication in treating insomnia, and its effects can last longer than medication.

4. Herbal remedies: Some herbal remedies such as valerian root and chamomile have been shown to have mild sedative effects and may help improve sleep quality. However, more research is needed to determine their efficacy and safety.

