Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Brazilian Foreign Minister Vieira

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira today on the margins of a G20 ministerial in New Delhi, India.  Secretary Blinken thanked Foreign Minister Vieira for Brazil’s support on the February 23 Ukraine resolution at the UN General Assembly. Secretary Blinken reaffirmed the United States’ support for Brazil ahead of its G20 presidency in 2024. Secretary Blinken also reaffirmed our commitment to increase mutually beneficial, transparent bilateral trade and investment with Brazil.  The Secretary and Foreign Minister agreed U.S. support for Brazil’s climate and deforestation agenda is essential.

