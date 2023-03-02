Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with External Affairs Minister Jaishankar

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and External Affairs Minister Jaishankar met in New Delhi today to discuss strengthening the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership. They spoke about shared efforts to elevate and expand strategic technology and defense industrial cooperation, promote food, energy and global health security, clean energy transition, counternarcotics cooperation, and women’s economic empowerment. Secretary Blinken and Minister Jaishankar also discussed how to mitigate the global impacts of Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine, the United States and India’s cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, the successful launch of the initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET), and regional issues.