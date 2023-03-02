Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,860 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 373,926 in the last 365 days.

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with External Affairs Minister Jaishankar

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and External Affairs Minister Jaishankar met in New Delhi today to discuss strengthening the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership. They spoke about shared efforts to elevate and expand strategic technology and defense industrial cooperation, promote food, energy and global health security, clean energy transition, counternarcotics cooperation, and women’s economic empowerment.  Secretary Blinken and Minister Jaishankar also discussed how to mitigate the global impacts of Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine, the United States and India’s cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, the successful launch of the initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET), and regional issues.

You just read:

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with External Affairs Minister Jaishankar

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more