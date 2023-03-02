Gene Therapy Market to reach USD 44.51 Bn by 2029 with a significant growth rate of 27.9 percent through (2022-2029)

Gene Therapy Market size is expected to grow from US$ 6.21 Bn. in 2021 to US$ 44.51 Bn. by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 27.9% through 2022 to 2029. Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Indication segment leads the Global Gene Therapy Market by 2029.

Maximize Market research, a global Healthcare business consulting and research firm, has published a global intelligence report on the " Gene Therapy Market ". The report is a combination of primary and secondary data and the domain expert has analyzed the Gene Therapy Market from a global as well as a regional perspective. The total market opportunity for Gene Therapy Market was USD 6.21 Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.9 percent through the forecast period to reach USD 44.51 Bn by 2029.



Market Size in 2021 USD 6.21 Bn Market Size in 2029 USD 44.51 Bn CAGR 27.9 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 250 No. of Tables 117 No. of Charts and Figures 114 Segment Covered Indication and Vector Type Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Gene Therapy Market Scope and Research Methodology

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Gene Therapy Market by region, segment and competitive landscape. For understanding the global factors affecting the Gene Therapy Market, the report presents drivers, challenges, restraints and opportunities prevailing in the Gene Therapy Market. The report covers the current trends prevailing in the market along with estimations about future trends to help understand investors identify investment pockets and opportunities in the Gene Therapy Market.

The report is equipped with a competitive analysis of the Gene therapy Market players. Key players and new entrants in the Gene Therapy Market are listed together. The Gene Therapy Market was analyzed by region, revenue, financial status, portfolio, technological advancement adopted, social, social media presence, and mergers and acquisitions. The new entrants in Gene Therapy Market was researched for growth prospects and future business outlooks. The report acts as a guide for stakeholders, investors, market players and followers and new entrants with an overall view of the Gene Therapy Market for formulating investment approaches and marketing tactics. The bottom-up-up approach was used to estimate the Gene Therapy Market Size.

Gene Therapy Market Overview

Gene Therapy in the medical field focuses on the genetic modification of cells to produce a therapeutic effect on the disease by repairing or reconstructing defective genetic material. Gene therapy is a significant process used for certain disorders and additional potential medications discovered with new trends in the field of hematological diseases . DNA encodes a functional therapeutic gene to replace a mutated gene.

Gene Therapy Market Dynamics

Advancements in Gene therapies, desirable research goals to fight against degenerative illnesses, increasing cases of Cancer and other chronic diseases across the globe are the factors expected to boost the Gene Therapy Market growth. Gene therapy is used to treat various disorders and has been demonstrated to be effective. Gene Therapy Market growth is influenced by a strong product portfolio, high investment by the major market players, and new innovations in Gene therapy. Government support, commercial upstream manufacturing are the factors expected to influence the market growth with the support of regulations.

The adverse effect of traditional treatment methods like chemotherapy is being replaced with Gene Therapy. Increasing technological advancements in cellular and molecular biology in genomics research have contributed to the Gene Therapy Market growth.

Difficulties in development including safety and efficiency problems by the clinical study protocols, high prices of cell and gene therapy are the factors expected to hamper the Gene Therapy Market growth.

Gene Therapy Market Regional Insights

North American region is expected to dominate the global Gene Therapy Market over the forecast period. The region held the largest market share accounting for 55 percent in 2021. An increase in the number of insurance coverage, highly developed Research & Development institutes, and government funding is the factors expected to influence the regional Gene Therapy Market growth. Regulations for cellular treatment development and the presence of biopharmaceutical businesses are expected to drive market growth.

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow with a significant growth rate during the forecast period 2022-2029. Large spending by the healthcare sector for hospitals and dispensing medicines helps the Gene Therapy market to grow.

Gene Therapy Market Segmentation

By Indication:

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL)

Inherited Retinal Disease

Large B-cell Lymphoma

ADA-SCID

Melanoma (lesions)

Beta-Thalassemia Major/SCD

Head & Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Peripheral Arterial Disease

Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)

Others

By Vector Type:

Lentivirus

AAV

Retrovirus & gamma Retrovirus

Modified Herpes Simplex Virus

Adenovirus

Non-viral Plasmid Vector

Gene Therapy Market Key Players Include

REGENXBIO, Inc.

Bayer

Oxford BioMedica plc

Dimension Therapeutics, Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

SANOFI

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Bluebird Bio, Inc.

Novartis AG

Taxus Cardium Pharmaceuticals Group, Inc. (Gene Biotherapeutics)

UniQure N.V.

Shire Plc;

Cellectis S.A.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.

Orchard Therapeutics

Gilead Lifesciences, Inc.

Benitec Biopharma Ltd.

Sibiono GeneTech Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Sunway Biotech Co., Ltd

Gensight Biologics S.A.

Transgene

Calimmune, Inc

Epeius Biotechnologies Corp

Astellas Pharma, Inc

American Gene Technologies

BioMarin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Human Stem Cell Institute

Spark Therapeutics LLC

GlaxoSmithKline

Voyager Therapeutics



Key questions answered in the Gene Therapy Battery Market are:

What is Gene Therapy Battery?

What was the Gene Therapy market size in 2021?

What is the growth rate of the Gene Therapy Market?

Which are the factors expected to drive the Gene Therapy market growth?

Which segment dominated the Gene Therapy market growth?

What is the demand pattern for the Gene Therapy market?

Which region held the largest share of the Gene Therapy market?

Who are the key players in the Gene Therapy market?

Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Indication, Vector Type and Region

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

About Maximize Market Research:

Maximize Market Research is a multifaceted market research and consulting company with professionals from several industries. Some of the industries we cover include medical devices, pharmaceutical manufacturers, science and engineering, electronic components, industrial equipment, technology, and communication, cars, and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated systems. To mention a few, we provide market-verified industry estimations, technical trend analysis, crucial market research, strategic advice, competition analysis, production and demand analysis, and client impact studies.

