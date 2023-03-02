Healthcare Fabrics Market to grow at a CAGR of 7 percent during the forecast period, Key Manufacturers and Global Trends

Healthcare Fabrics Market size was valued at USD 18.2 Bn. in 2021 and the total Healthcare Fabrics revenue is expected to grow by 7 % from 2022 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 31.3 Bn.

According to the report, North America is expected to generate USD 18,054.2 million by 2029. The total global market for "Healthcare Fabrics" was USD 18.2 Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 31.3 Bn by 2029.



Market Size in 2021 USD 18.2 Bn. Market Size in 2029 USD 31.3 Bn. CAGR 7 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 288 No. of Tables 119 No. of Charts and Figures 116 Segment Covered Raw Materials, Fabric Type and Applications Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Healthcare Fabrics Market Scope and Research Methodology

The main objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the global market to the major stakeholders in the industry. The report includes a detailed analysis of the current and forecasted market size with trends that are expected to create various opportunities for the Healthcare Fabrics Market during the forecast period. In-depth information on drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges has been provided segment-wise and region-wise in the report.

The analysis of the Healthcare Fabrics Market has been done by dividing the market into three major segments: raw materials , fabric type and application. These segments were further divided into various sub-segments, which helps understand the Healthcare Fabrics Market structure.

For the competitive landscape, key manufacturers and new entrants in the Healthcare Fabrics Market are listed with their revenue, financial status, portfolio, technological advancements adopted, social media presence, fierce marketing strategies, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and strategic alliances. A detailed analysis of the Healthcare Fabrics Market presents a future outlook with the expected trends and risks in the market to the stakeholders, new entrants, investors, researchers and followers, which helps them to develop strategies to increase their presence in the Healthcare Fabrics Market.

The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Healthcare Fabrics Market size in terms of value and volume by different regions. The data was gathered by employing primary and secondary research methods and the data collected for the Healthcare Fabrics Market report was combined for accurate and error-free findings. The primary methods used for the data collection include administering questionnaires, surveys and telephonic interviews with industry specialists, entrepreneurs, market leaders and marketing professionals. The secondary data was collected from the list of selected sources for the maximum reliability of the inferences, which includes official databases of various organizations and government sites, industry journals, white papers, annual reports and releases of product manufacturers and suppliers in the Healthcare Fabrics industry along with paid databases. SWOT analysis was conducted to provide the strengths and weaknesses of the Healthcare Fabrics Market while PESTLE was employed to understand the potential impact of the micro -economic factors affecting the Healthcare Fabrics Market.

Healthcare Fabrics Market Overview

Healthcare fabrics are manufactured for different applications such as clothing, hygiene products, privacy curtains, blanket and bedding and others in the healthcare sector. These fabrics are produced by using technologies such as knitting, weaving and non-weaving. The demand for the healthcare fabrics is high due to their features such as waterproofing, fire retardancy, high durability, stain resistance, and antimicrobial properties.

Healthcare Fabrics Market Dynamics

The factor that is immensely contributing to the growth of the Healthcare Fabrics Market is the increasing need for high-quality wound dressing material. The demand for healthcare fabrics from hospitals and medical centers is also increasing due to the availability of enhanced-quality of fabrics.

During the forecast period, the Healthcare Fabrics Market is expected to be hampered by the availability of low-cost alternative products. The market is also expected to be hindered by the availability of menstrual cups as an alternative to sanitary napkins.

The major factors that are expected to drive the Healthcare Fabrics Market growth during the forecast period are the development of medical textile technology and improving health and hygiene facilities.

Healthcare Fabrics Market Regional Insights

The Europe region held the largest share of the global Healthcare Fabrics Market in 2021. The region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.8 percent during the forecast period. This growth of the market is attributed majorly to the increasing demand for eco-friendly hygiene products.

The North American region is expected to generate USD 18,054.2 million by the end of the forecast period, growing at a CAGR of 13.8 percent. This growth of the Healthcare Fabrics Market is expected majorly due to the growing end-use industries such as healthcare, implantable and hygiene products.

The Asia-Pacific region is also expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period due to the well-establishment of the Healthcare Fabrics Market in developed countries. The Healthcare Fabrics Market is also growing rapidly in China and India because of the increasing adoption of female hygiene products and the booming textile industry in China.

Healthcare Fabrics Market Segmentation

By Raw Materials

Polypropylene

Cotton

Polyester

Viscose

Polyamide

Others

During the forecast period, the polypropylene segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.7 percent. The segment is the largest contributor to the Healthcare Fabrics Market growth.

By Fabric Type

Non-Woven

Woven

Knitted



During the forecast period, the non-woven segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.6 percent. The segment holds the largest Healthcare Fabrics Market share.

By Applications

Hygiene Products

Dressing Products

Clothing

Blanket and Bedding

Upholstery

Privacy Curtains

Others



During the forecast period, the hygiene products segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6 percent. This segment largely contributes to the growth of the Healthcare Fabrics Market.

Healthcare Fabrics Market Key Competitors include:

Ahlstrom-Munksjö

Arc-Com

Architex International

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Avgol Ltd

Berry Global Inc.

Brentano Fabrics

Carnegie Fabrics, LLC

Designtex

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Eximius Incorporation

Freudenberg Group

Herculite

Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc.

Knoll, Inc.

Maharam Fabric Corporation

Paramount Tech Fab Industries



Key questions answered in the Healthcare Fabrics Market are:

What is Healthcare Fabric?

What are the global trends in the Healthcare Fabrics Market?

What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for the Healthcare Fabrics Market?

What are the factors contributing to the final price of Healthcare Fabrics?

What is the expected demand for different types of products in the Healthcare Fabrics Market during the forecast period?

What are the recent industry trends that can be implemented to generate additional revenue streams for Healthcare Fabrics Market?

What are the growth models of the key players in the Healthcare Fabrics Market?

Who are the leading manufacturers in Healthcare Fabrics Market?

What are the major challenges that the Healthcare Fabrics Market could face in the future?

Who held the largest market share in Healthcare Fabrics Market?

Which is the fastest growing segment in the Healthcare Fabrics Market?



Key Offerings:

Past Healthcare Fabrics Market Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Healthcare Fabrics Market Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Healthcare Fabrics Market Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by region

Healthcare Fabrics Market Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Raw Materials, Fabric Type, Applications and Region

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

Non-Woven Fabrics Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 63.88 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.9 percent during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by the increasing demand for non-woven fabrics in the automotive industry and the increasing demand of it for filter (fuel, oil and air) manufacture.

Surgical Hat Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 246.40 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.3 percent during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by high-quality patient care in healthcare facilities and the increasing importance of hygiene among healthcare workers.

Surgical Mask Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 4.31 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 10.5 percent during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by the increasing occurrence of chronic and long-term diseases and improving investments in MedTech and progressive infrastructure.

Medical clothing Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 150.29 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 6 percent during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing incidence of zoonotic diseases and rising geriatric population.

Wearable Medical Devices Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 9.80 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 18.8 percent during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by the increasing awareness of fitness and healthcare among consumers and the increasing geriatric population.

About Maximize Market Research:

Maximize Market Research is a multifaceted market research and consulting company with professionals from several industries. Some of the industries we cover include medical devices, pharmaceutical manufacturers, science and engineering, electronic components, industrial equipment, technology and communication, cars and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated systems. To mention a few, we provide market-verified industry estimations, technical trend analysis, crucial market research, strategic advice, competition analysis, production and demand analysis, and client impact studies.

