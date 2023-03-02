Microcontroller Market to grow at a CAGR of 7.7 percent during the forecast period, Investment Feasibility and Competitive Landscape

Microcontroller Market size was valued at US$ 30.62 Bn. in 2021 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 7.7 through 2022 to 2029, reaching US$ 55.43 Bn.

The " Microcontroller Market " report is published by Maximize Market Research a global electronics business-consulting firm. The Microcontroller Market was USD 30.62 Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7 percent to reach USD 55.43 Bn by 2029 throughout the forecast period.



Market Size in 2021 USD 30.62 Bn Market Size in 2029 USD 55.43 Bn CAGR 7.7 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 261 No. of Tables 113 No. of Charts and Figures 107 Segment Covered Product, Application Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Microcontroller Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

The Microcontroller Market report provides detailed information on pricing analysis, upcoming trends and behavioral changes in consumers regarding the usage of electronic devices. The report analyses Microcontroller Market through revenue, net profit, investments in research and development and mergers and acquisitions by major key manufacturers such as Texas Instruments Incorporation, Microchip Technology Inc., Intel and Maxim Integrated, etc.

A thorough analysis of the Microcontroller Market was conducted in the report through segments such as products and their end-user applications along with multiple sub-segments. The Microcontroller Market report involves the data such as recent developments, business strategies and the historical financial data of major key manufacturers. The Microcontroller Market report showcases the opportunities of the market in five geographic regions such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa. This information regarding the Microcontroller Market is expected to assist the new market entrants.

Primary and secondary research methods were used to collect the Microcontroller Market data. Information from interviews with market leaders, opinions of business owners and senior research analysts has been collected through primary research. Whereas, secondary research includes data from public records, industry journals and paid databases. Collected data is further analyzed by tools such as SWOT, PESTLE and PORTER.

Microcontroller Market Overview

Microcontroller is a low-cost microcomputer, a compact device that performs single operations in a speedy way. The microcontroller market is segmented on the bases of memory architecture, bits, and instruction sets. This is used in devices such as smartphones, laptops, smart remotes and advanced vehicle assistant systems. The Microcontroller Market is driven by the rising concerns of safe driving to reduce human errors and improve safety.

Microcontroller Market Dynamics

Rising concerns about safe driving and reducing high power consumption factors are expected to drive the Microcontroller Market growth. Additionally, the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of medical devices are focusing on the improvement of healthcare devices which drives the Microcontroller Market growth during the forecast period. The use of microcontroller units in the automobile sector enhances safety features such as high-temperature control, airbag control and speed of execution in vehicles. The automotive sector is also a major driver for Microcontroller Market. The end-user segments of the Microcontroller Market include networking and consumption, automotive, industrial, consumer electronics, medical devices and military and defense. This application resulted in the growth of the Microcontroller Market.

Microcontrollers are not multitasking and the lack of intellectual property protection rights is expected to hinder the Microcontroller Market throughout the forecast period. Microcontrollers are compact in size and cannot perform multitasking as microprocessors.

Microcontroller Market Regional Insights

The Microcontroller Market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant CAGR throughout the forecast period. The developing economies of Asia Pacific such as China, India and Japan are the hubs for automobile manufacturing, especially China. The growing automobile sector along with the increased users of smartphones and their connectivity to home, car and infotainment systems is driving the Microcontroller Market. Also, China’s plans to hold the largest share in high-tech industries such as electric vehicles, semiconductors, aerospace and robotics are expected to propel the growth of the Asia Pacific Microcontroller Market during the forecast period.

Microcontroller Market Segmentation

By Product:

8 BITS

16 BITS

32 BITS



By Application:

Networking and communication

Automotive

Consumer electronic

Industrial

Medical devices

Military and defense

Microcontroller Market Key companies Include:

TOSHIBA ELECTRONIC DEVICES AND STORAGE CORPORATION (Japan)

Texas Instruments Incorporation (US)

Microchip Technology Inc. (US)

Renesas electronics corporation (Japan)

STMicroelectronics (Switzerland)

NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands)

Intel (US)

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

Maxim Integrated (Analog Devices) (US)

ON Semiconductor (US)

ROHM CO. LTD (Japan)

Zilog .Inc (US)

Key questions answered in the Microcontroller Market are:

What is the Microcontroller Market?

What is the compound annual growth rate of the Microcontroller Market?

Who are the major key manufacturers in the Microcontroller Market?

What are the primary growth hubs in the Microcontroller Market?

Which end-user segment has a higher demand for Microcontroller Market?

Who held the largest market share in Microcontroller Market?

Which factors driving the growth of the Asia Pacific Microcontroller Market?

What are the opportunities in the Microcontroller Market for new market entrants?

What is the penetration of the Microcontroller Market in the top five geographic regions?



Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Product, Application

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region in astrategic perspective

Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player

Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

Maximize Market Research is leading Electronics research firm, has also published the following reports:

Ultra-low-power Microcontroller Market : The total market size was valued at USD 4.71 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 9.38 Bn by 2029, at a CAGR of 9 percent during the forecast period. Increasing demand for low-power microcontrollers from the consumer electronics industry and rising use of low-power consumption devices are expected to drive the Ultra-low-power Microcontroller Market.

Automotive Microcontrollers Market : The total market size was valued at USD 11.29 Bn in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.2 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 21.21 Bn. Various end-use applications of automotive microcontrollers such as safety and security systems, power trains and infotainment are propelling the Automotive Microcontrollers Market growth.

Analog and Mixed Signal Device Market : The total market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15 percent during the forecast period to reach USD 361.17 Mn by 2029. The continuous innovations and investment in research and developments by major key companies are propelling the growth of the Analog and Mixed Signal Device Market.

VLSI Semiconductors Market : The total market size was valued at USD 50.88 Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6 percent to USD 81.09 Bn by 2029. The rise in income levels of the population and the demand for regular and advanced consumer electronics is driving the growth of the VLSI Semiconductors Market.

Embedded AI Computing Platforms Market : The total market size is expected to reach USD 45.51 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.4 percent. Growing adoption of advanced technological software and application for various business purposes are fueling the Embedded AI Computing Platforms Market growth.

