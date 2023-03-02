Advanced Wound Care Management Market to Surpass US$ 22,299.5 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Technological advancements in wound care products and therapies, including advanced dressings, bioactive wound care products, and negative pressure wound therapy to drive the market till 2030

/EIN News/ -- Burlingame, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global advanced wound care management market is estimated to be valued at US$ 13,197.9 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Advanced Wound Care Management Market:

Major players operating in the market are focusing on increasing technological advancements by key market players, which is expected to drive the global advanced wound care management market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in September 2022, Arch Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, announced the first shipments of AC5 Advanced Wound System (“AC5”) under the new reimbursement support program, AC5 is a synthetic self-assembling wound care product used for the management of partial and full-thickness wounds, such as pressure sores, leg ulcers, diabetic ulcers, and surgical wounds.

Advanced Wound Care Management Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2021 Market Size in 2022: US$ 13,197.9 Mn Historical Data for: 2017 to 2020 Forecast Period: 2022 to 2030 Forecast Period 2022 to 2030 CAGR: 6.8% 2030 Value Projection: US$ 22,299.5 Mn Geographies covered: North America: U.S. and Canada

U.S. and Canada Latin America: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America

Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America Europe: Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe

Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific

China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East: GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East

GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East Africa: South Africa, North Africa, and Central Africa Segments covered: By Product Type: Moist Wound Dressings (Foam Dressings, Hydrocolloid Dressings, Film Dressings, Alginate Dressings, Hydrogel Dressings, Collagen Dressings), Wound Therapy Devices (Pressure Relief Devices, Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems, Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment, Electrical Stimulation Devices), Active Wound Care (Artificial Skin and Substitutes, Topical Agents)

Moist Wound Dressings (Foam Dressings, Hydrocolloid Dressings, Film Dressings, Alginate Dressings, Hydrogel Dressings, Collagen Dressings), Wound Therapy Devices (Pressure Relief Devices, Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems, Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment, Electrical Stimulation Devices), Active Wound Care (Artificial Skin and Substitutes, Topical Agents) By Wound Type: Surgical Wounds, Ulcers (Pressure Ulcers, Diabetic Foot Ulcers), Venous Ulcers (Traumatic Wounds, Burns, Other Wounds)

Surgical Wounds, Ulcers (Pressure Ulcers, Diabetic Foot Ulcers), Venous Ulcers (Traumatic Wounds, Burns, Other Wounds) By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers Companies covered: Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., 3M, Baxter, Coloplast A/S, Integra LifeSciences, Medtronic, Omeza, Cardinal Health, Bactiguard AB, Noventure, Essity, Schulke & Mayr GmbH, Smith & Nephew Plc., Convatec Group PLC, SANUWAVE and SANUWAVE Health, Inc., EO2 Concepts, Wound Care Advantage, LLC., Healthium Medtech Limited, Arch Therapeutics, Inc., Hydrofera, Sanara MedTech Inc., Axio Biosolutions Pvt Ltd., and Gentell, Inc. Growth Drivers: Adoption of inorganic strategies such as product approval by key market players Restraints & Challenges: Increasing number of product recalls by regulatory authorities such as U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Key Market Takeaways:

The global advanced wound care management market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period due to technological advancement by key market players. For instance, in July 2022, Smith & Nephew Plc., a medical technology company, announced that they had launched WOUND COMPASS, a clinical support app for the management of wound care and to reduce practice variation in wound care that helps the nurses while assessing and treating wounds.

On the basis of product type, moist wound dressing segment is expected to hold a dominant position in the global advanced wound care management market over the forecast period. For instance, in January 2020, Convatec Group PLC, a medical device company, announced that they had launched ConvaMax, a moist wound dressing product for the management of highly exuding wounds, including leg ulcers, pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers and dehisced surgical wounds.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global advanced wound care management market include Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., 3M, Baxter, Coloplast A/S, Integra LifeSciences, Medtronic, Omeza, Cardinal Health, Bactiguard AB, Noventure, Essity, Schulke & Mayr GmbH, Smith & Nephew Plc., Convatec Group PLC, SANUWAVE and SANUWAVE Health, Inc., EO2 Concepts, Wound Care Advantage, LLC., Healthium Medtech Limited, Arch Therapeutics, Inc., Hydrofera, Sanara MedTech Inc., Axio Biosolutions Pvt Ltd., and Gentell, Inc.

Market Segmentation:

Global Advanced Wound Care Management, By Product Type: Moist Wound Dressings Foam Dressings Hydrocolloid Dressings Film Dressings Alginate Dressings Hydrogel Dressings Collagen Dressings Wound Therapy Devices Pressure Relief Devices Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment Electrical Stimulation Devices Active Wound Care Artificial Skin and Substitutes Topical Agents

Global Advanced Wound Care Management, By Wound Type: Surgical Wounds Ulcers Pressure Ulcers Diabetic Foot Ulcers Venous Ulcers Traumatic Wounds Burns Other Wounds

Global Advanced Wound Care Management, By End User: Hospitals Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Global Advanced Wound Care Management, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Region/Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa



