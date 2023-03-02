Fireweed Drills 298 m of 4.5% Zinc, 1.4% Lead and 30.9 g/t Silver Including a new zone of 24.5% Zinc, 15.1% Lead and 323.2 g/t Silver over 9.6 m

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FIREWEED METALS CORP. (“Fireweed” or the “Company”) (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF, formerly Fireweed Zinc Ltd.) is pleased to announce the final set of results from the 2022 drill program at Boundary Zone, Macmillan Pass, Yukon, Canada (Map 1). Additional results from 9 holes drilled at the Tom deposit in 2022 are pending.

Highlights

Multiple wide and high-grade zinc-lead-silver intersections in five different holes including many near surface intersections.

Hole NB22-023 intersected 298 m of 4.5% zinc, 1.4% lead, and 30.9 g/t silver including a new zone of stratiform mineralization grading 24.5% zinc, 15.1% lead, and 323.2 g/t silver over 9.6 m.

Hole NB22-022 intersected 226.8 m of 5.7% zinc, 0.6% lead, and 21.6 g/t silver including an intersection within the new stratiform zone of 9.3 m grading 16.6% zinc, 4.4% lead, and 143.1 g/t silver.

Hole NB22-017 intersected 60.5 m of 12.0% zinc and 21.9 g/t silver starting within 20 m from surface, including 6.2 m of 40.1% zinc, and 84.2 g/t silver.

Hole NB22-012 intersected 174.7 m of 3.0% zinc, and 7.9 g/t silver, including 32.2 m of 6.4% zinc, and 11.2 g/t silver.







CEO Statement

Brandon Macdonald, CEO, stated “The 2022 Boundary Zone drill results are nothing short of spectacular. Earlier in the season at Boundary West we drilled the best hole in 72 years of exploration anywhere at the Macmillan Pass project. The current results are not far behind and include extremely high-grade intersections within a new stratiform zone that we have now intersected in just a few holes at Boundary Main. With our biggest ever drill program planned for 2023, we see great potential for Boundary Zone.”

Boundary Zone Drilling Results

The following are the final drill results from Boundary Zone (Maps 1 and 2), all within the Boundary Main area. The last results from 9 holes from the Tom zinc-lead-silver deposit 2022 drill program are still pending.

Table 1: Boundary Zone 2022 drill result highlights from drill holes in this news release. See Table 2 for full table of results.

Drill hole Interval from (m) to (m) Interval (m) Zinc (%) Lead (%) Silver (g/t) Bulk Density (t/m3) NB22-012











primary 166.15 340.87 174.72 3.04 0.03 7.9 2.972 >including 178.55 210.79 32.24 6.43 0.03 11.2 3.175 >and 327.86 338.00 10.14 8.29 0.07 34.1 3.546 NB22-015 primary 17.90 31.85 13.95 6.83 0.02 10.0 2.938 NB22-017











primary 19.50 79.96 60.46 12.01 0.38 21.9 3.003 >including 40.30 79.96 39.66 16.60 0.55 30.1 3.077 >>including 53.57 74.00 20.43 25.79 0.95 46.4 3.285 >>>including 55.00 61.20 6.20 40.14 0.28 84.2 3.599 NB22-022



























primary 33.20 260.00 226.80 5.71 0.60 21.6 3.089 >including 38.67 238.34 199.67 6.25 0.62 23.3 3.083 >>including 38.67 54.50 15.83 14.48 0.11 27.1 3.282 >>>including 49.66 54.50 4.84 21.18 0.10 34.7 3.437 >>and 87.14 97.25 10.11 17.03 0.13 40.3 3.281 >>and 159.21 168.46 9.25 16.63 4.44 143.1 4.359 >>and 210.92 237.31 26.39 10.93 1.10 26.9 3.226 >>>including 228.00 237.31 9.31 17.22 2.11 41.0 3.285 NB22-023























primary 29.65 327.74 298.09 4.45 1.42 30.9 3.075 >including 120.95 326.77 205.82 5.08 2.00 41.8 3.147 >>including 120.95 157.80 36.85 15.05 5.18 127.6 3.063 >>>including 126.37 130.75 4.38 38.29 0.08 103.1 3.353 >>>and 148.20 157.80 9.60 24.45 15.11 323.2 3.993 >>and 291.20 318.34 27.14 7.26 5.56 77.2 4.006 >>>including 298.11 303.15 5.04 10.45 8.42 111.9 4.168

*Intersected thicknesses, not true thicknesses, are stated for all intersections in Table 1. Due to the early-stage of drilling, true thicknesses cannot be accurately stated for these holes. Numbers in the text may differ slightly from the table due to rounding.

NB22-012, NB22-022 and NB22-023

These holes intersected wide zones of high-grade zinc mineralization on both sides of the Boundary Main Fault (see Cross Section H-H' and Map 2), including many near surface intersections. Above the fault are zones of vein-hosted sphalerite, including very-high grade breccias. Below the fault, NB22-022 and NB22-023 intersected the new stratiform zone, previously reported in NB22-018 and NB22-020 (see Fireweed news release dated February 27th 2023). In NB22-022 and NB22-023 the new zone is very high grade, including significant lead and silver mineralization in addition to the high-grade zinc.

Hole NB22-023 intersected 298 m of 4.5% zinc, 1.4% lead, and 30.9 g/t silver including a 36.9 m intersection of 15.1% zinc, 5.2% lead, and 127.6 g/t silver that included very high grade breccia and veins over 4.4 m grading 38.3% zinc and 103.1 g/t silver and a very high grade new stratiform zone of massive sulphide over 9.6 m grading 24.5% zinc, 15.1% lead, and 323.2 g/t silver (Tables 1 and 2). Included near the end of the 298 m interval is a 27.1 m intersection of 7.3% zinc, 5.6% lead, and 77.2 g/t silver of massive sulphide and vein mineralization hosted in volcaniclastic rocks.

NB22-022 intersected 227 m of 5.7% zinc, 0.6% lead, and 21.6 g/t silver including some high grade intervals of sphalerite vein and breccia mineralization above the Boundary Main Fault: 15.8 m of 14.5% zinc, and 27.1 g/t silver; 1.4 m of 32.8% zinc, and 29.7 g/t silver; 10.1 m of 17.0% zinc, and 40.3 g/t silver; and 3.5 m of 10.6% zinc, and 17.2 g/t silver (Tables 1 and 2). In the new zone of stratiform massive sulphide mineralization, a 9.3 m intersection graded 16.6% zinc, 4.4% lead, and 143.1 g/t silver (see Image 1). Near the base of the 227 m intersection was a sub-interval of 26.4 m that graded 10.9% zinc, 1.1% lead, and 26.9 g/t silver within silicified diamictites.

NB22-012 intersected a wide interval of sphalerite vein mineralization largely in the hangingwall of the Boundary Main Fault of 174.7 m of 3.0% zinc, and 7.9 g/t silver, including: 32 m of 6.4% zinc, and 11.2 g/t silver; 6.9 m of 5.2% zinc, and 5.1 g/t silver; and 10.1 m of 8.3% zinc, and 34.1 g/t silver.

NB22-017 and NB22-015

These two infill holes were drilled from the same pad to test high grade vein and breccia mineralization in the hangingwall of the Boundary Main Fault. Hole NB22-017 intersected 60.5 m of 12.0% zinc, 0.4% lead, and 21.9 g/t silver including a 20.4 m intersection of 25.8% zinc, 1.0% lead, and 46.4 g/t silver that contained an interval of 6.2 m of 40.1% zinc, 0.3% lead, and 84.2 g/t silver, demonstrating that this high-grade zinc mineralization is present in the near surface (see Image 2 and Tables 1 and 2). Hole NB22-015 intersected 14 m of 6.8% zinc, and 10.0 g/t silver including 2.4 m of 19.7% zinc, and 29.3 g/t silver within 30 m of surface.

Geological interpretation

Dr. Jack Milton, Chief Geologist, Fireweed Metals, remarked “Boundary West and Boundary Main are separated by a 300 m gap in the drilling at depth. To vector in on high grade feeder zones, we map out in 3D, increases in: lead mineralization; silicification of the host rocks; abundance of diamictite rocks; and geochemically anomalous indicators such as copper concentration. At Boundary we see all of these factors increase towards the gap in the drilling from both sides and this occurs across an early-formed syn-sedimentary fault that likely served as a conduit for mineralizing fluids – a potential feeder zone. On one side of this gap at Boundary West we have our best ever hole and on the other side we have these very high-grade results from the newly discovered stratiform zone that is in the same position in the stratigraphy as our Tom and Jason deposits. We see great potential for even higher grades and more metal in the feeder zone, and we are very excited to test this gap by drilling as part of our large 2023 exploration program.”.

See Long Section I-I’ for a summary of the Boundary Zone mineralization and an interpretation of the target of a potential feeder zone.



Qualified Person Statement

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Fireweed Metals Chief Geologist, Jack Milton, Ph.D., P.Geo. (BC), a ‘Qualified Person’ as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101.

About Fireweed Metals Corp. (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF; FSE:20F): Fireweed Metals is a public mineral exploration company on the leading edge of Critical Minerals project development. Fireweed is well-funded, with a current cash position of approximately C$38,000,000 and is well-positioned to carry out a large 2023 exploration program. The Company has three projects located in Canada:

In Canada, Fireweed (TSXV: FWZ) trades on the TSX Venture Exchange. In the USA, Fireweed (OTCQB: FWEDF) trades on the OTCQB Venture Market for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies and is DTC eligible for enhanced electronic clearing and settlement. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com. In Europe, Fireweed (FSE: 20F) trades on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Additional information about Fireweed and its projects can be found on the Company’s website at FireweedMetals.com and at www.sedar.com.

ON BEHALF OF FIREWEED METALS CORP.

“Brandon Macdonald”

CEO & Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Data verification

The diamond drill core logging and sampling program was carried out under a rigorous quality assurance / quality control program using industry best practices. Drill intersections in this release are HQ3 (split tube) size core (61.1 mm / 2.406 inch diameter) or NQ2 size core (50.5 mm/ 1.99-inch diameter) with recoveries typically above 85% unless otherwise noted in the table of results. After drilling, core was cleaned, scanned with a core scanning machine, logged for geology, structure, and geotechnical characteristics, then marked for sampling and photographed on site. The cores for analyses were marked for sampling based on geological intervals with individual samples 2 m or less in length. Drill core was cut lengthwise in half with a core saw; half-core was sent for assays reported in this news release, and the other half is stored on site for reference. Bulk density was determined on site for the entire length of each sample assayed by measurement of mass in air and mass in water. Sample duplicate bulk density determinations and in-house bulk density standard determinations were each made at a rate of 5%. Since 2017, four in-house bulk density standards (mineralized drill core from the Tom deposit that span a range of densities) have been used and show an acceptable long-term precision. Certified standard masses are used to calibrate the scale balance used for bulk density determinations.

A total of 5% assay standards or blanks and 5% core duplicates are included in the sample stream as a quality control measure and are reviewed after analyses are received. Standards and blanks in 2022 drill results to date have been approved as acceptable. Duplicate data add to the long-term estimates of precision for assay data on the project and precision for drill results reported is deemed to be within acceptable levels. Samples were sent to the Bureau Veritas preparation laboratory in Whitehorse, Yukon, where the samples were crushed and a 500 g split was sent to the Bureau Veritas laboratory in Vancouver, B.C to be pulverized to 85% passing 200 mesh size pulps. Clean crush material was passed through the crusher and clean silica was pulverized between each sample. The pulps were analyzed by 1:1:1 Aqua Regia digestion followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (ICP-ES/ICP-MS) multi-element analyses (BV Code AQ270). All samples were also analyzed for multiple elements by lithium borate fusion and X-ray fluorescence analysis (XRF) finish (BV Code LF725). Over-limit Pb (>25.0%) and Zn (>24.0%) were analyzed by lithium borate fusion with XRF finish (BV Code LF726). Silver is reported in this news release by method AQ270, and zinc and lead are reported by LF725 or LF726. Bureau Veritas (Vancouver) is an independent, international ISO/IEC 17025:2005 accredited laboratory.

Results in this news release are length and bulk-density weighted averages as would be used in a Mineral Resource estimate. Readers are cautioned that in Fireweed news releases prior to 2020, only length weighted assay averages were reported which may result in slightly lower (under-reported) average values. Length and bulk-density weighted averages have been reported as these most accurately represent the average metal-content of the intersections.

Cautionary Statements

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking” statements and information (“forward-looking statements”). All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein, including, without limitation, statements relating to interpretation of drill results, future work plans, the use of funds, and the potential of the Company’s projects, are forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects”, "anticipates”, "believes”, "intends”, "estimates”, "potential”, "possible”, and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will”, "may”, "could”, or "should” occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of Company management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Company management and reflect the beliefs, opinions, and projections on the date the statements are made. Forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties and accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include but are not limited to, exploration and development risks, unanticipated reclamation expenses, expenditure and financing requirements, general economic conditions, changes in financial markets, the ability to properly and efficiently staff the Company’s operations, the sufficiency of working capital and funding for continued operations, title matters, First Nations relations, operating hazards, political and economic factors, competitive factors, metal prices, relationships with vendors and strategic partners, governmental regulations and oversight, permitting, seasonality and weather, technological change, industry practices, uncertainties involved in the interpretation of drilling results and laboratory tests, and one-time events. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward‐looking statements or beliefs, opinions, projections or other factors, except as required by law.

Footnote

* References to relative size and grade of the Mactung historic resources and Macmillan Pass resources in comparison to other tungsten and zinc deposits elsewhere in the world, respectively, are based on review of the Standard & Poor’s Global Market Intelligence Capital IQ database.

Map 1: Macmillan Pass Project and Mactung Project locations.

Map 2: Boundary Zone drilling map with holes with results in this release labeled. For green section lines, see Cross Section H-H’ and Long Section I-I’.

Image 1: Core 158.2 m to 171.8 m from drill hole NB22-022 within the new stratiform zone of massive sphalerite-pyrite-galena. Contains interval 159.21-168.5 m (9.25 m) that graded 16.6% zinc, 4.4% lead, and 143.1 g/t silver (Tables 1 and 2). Image is a high resolution photomosaic from core scanning with core boxes and blocks filtered out.

Image 2: Core 53.1 m to 68.0 m from drill hole NB22-017 within a high-grade zone of sphalerite (red-brown mineral) veins and hydrothermal breccia. Contains interval 55.0-61.2 m (6.2 m) that graded 40.1% zinc, 0.3% lead, and 84.2 g/t silver (Tables 1 and 2). Image is a high resolution photomosaic from core scanning with core boxes and blocks filtered out.

Cross Section H-H’: Highlights of new results from NB22-012, NB22-022, and NB22-023. See Table 2 for full table of results. Intersections from the new stratiform zone were first reported in Fireweed News Release dated 27th February 2023 from holes NB22-018 and NB22-020.

Long Section I-I’: A selection of significant zinc intercepts are shown on this long section to illustrate the scale of the Boundary Zone target. The vectors towards the feeder are shown towards a ~300 m gap in the drilling between Boundary West and Boundary Main, where there is a target for a potential feeder zone. The feeder vectors have been interpreted based on an increase in: zinc, lead and silver grades; copper anomalism; silicification in the surrounding mudstones; and the abundance of diamictites developed around a potential feeder fault. The potential feeder fault has significant differences in the stratigraphy on either side of the fault, demonstrating the offset on the fault to be at least in part syn-sedimentary, and therefore available for fluids as a conduit in the early history of the basin. See Map 2 for section line.

Table 2: Boundary Zone Main 2022 full table of drill results for all holes in this news release.

Drill hole Interval from (m) to (m) Interval* (m) Zinc (%) Lead (%) Silver (g/t) Bulk Density (t/m3) NB22-012















primary 166.15 340.87 174.72 3.04 0.03 7.9 2.972 >including 178.55 210.79 32.24 6.43 0.03 11.2 3.175 >>including 202.60 205.45 2.85 12.36 0.01 15.3 3.084 >and 292.25 299.15 6.90 5.20 0.01 5.1 2.780 >and 327.86 338.00 10.14 8.29 0.07 34.1 3.546 NB22-015















primary 17.90 31.85 13.95 6.83 0.02 10.0 2.938 >including 17.90 24.78 6.88 10.86 0.02 16.1 2.921 >>including 20.90 23.32 2.42 19.73 0.02 29.3 3.083 primary 79.81 108.10 28.29 2.18 0.55 14.2 2.991 NB22-017



















primary 19.50 79.96 60.46 12.01 0.38 21.9 3.003 >including 40.30 79.96 39.66 16.60 0.55 30.1 3.077 >>including 53.57 74.00 20.43 25.79 0.95 46.4 3.285 >>>including 55.00 61.20 6.20 40.14 0.28 84.2 3.599 >>and 71.00 74.00 3.00 30.22 5.71 29.2 3.169 NB22-022



















































primary 33.20 260.00 226.80 5.71 0.60 21.6 3.089 >including 38.67 238.34 199.67 6.25 0.62 23.3 3.083 >>including 38.67 54.50 15.83 14.48 0.11 27.1 3.282 >>>including 49.66 54.50 4.84 21.18 0.10 34.7 3.437 >>and 70.14 71.54 1.40 32.77 0.26 29.7 3.247 >>and 87.14 97.25 10.11 17.03 0.13 40.3 3.281 >>>including 87.14 89.13 1.99 29.21 0.41 72.4 3.488 >>>and 94.35 97.25 2.90 26.00 0.10 59.8 3.620 >>and 102.56 106.08 3.52 10.63 0.03 17.2 3.081 >>and 159.21 168.46 9.25 16.63 4.44 143.1 4.359 >>and 210.92 237.31 26.39 10.93 1.10 26.9 3.226 >>>including 228.00 237.31 9.31 17.22 2.11 41.0 3.285 >and 255.95 260.00 4.05 3.49 1.60 25.0 3.453 NB22-023











































primary 29.65 327.74 298.09 4.45 1.42 30.9 3.075 >including 37.00 65.60 28.60 6.60 0.02 8.9 3.212 >>including 37.00 40.00 3.00 10.22 0.02 13.2 3.154 >>and 57.20 64.20 7.00 10.64 0.02 9.7 3.386 >and 120.95 326.77 205.82 5.08 2.00 41.8 3.147 >>including 120.95 157.80 36.85 15.05 5.18 127.6 3.063 >>>including 126.37 130.75 4.38 38.29 0.08 103.1 3.353 >>>and 148.20 157.80 9.60 24.45 15.11 323.2 3.993 >>and 291.20 318.34 27.14 7.26 5.56 77.2 4.006 >>>including 298.11 303.15 5.04 10.45 8.42 111.9 4.168 >>>and 313.2 315.35 2.15 17.41 3.91 69.3 3.936

*Intersected thicknesses, not true thicknesses, are stated for all intersections in Table 1. Due to the early-stage of drilling, true thicknesses cannot be accurately stated for these holes. Numbers in the text may differ slightly from the table due to rounding.

Table 3: Summary of drill results from 2022 program.

Drill hole Zone Hole length (m) Significant intersections Type NB22-001 BW 463 Reported on Nov 22 2022 Infill & Step-out NB22-002 BW 491 Reported on Nov 22 2022 Step-out & New Discovery NB22-003 BW 64 Hole abandoned - NB22-004 BW 403 Reported on Feb 15 2022 Step-out NB22-005 BM 326 Reported on Jan 31 2023 Step-out NB22-006 BM 375 Reported on Jan 31 2023 Step-out NB22-007 BW 365 Reported on Feb 15 2022 Step-out NB22-008 BM 213 Reported on Jan 31 2023 Step-out & New Discovery NB22-009 BM 147.5 Reported on Feb 27 2023 Infill NB22-010 BM 91 Reported on Feb 27 2023 Infill NB22-011 BM 265.3 Reported on Feb 27 2023 Infill & Step-out NB22-012 BM 353 Reported in this release Step-out NB22-013 BM 125.4 Reported on Feb 27 2023 Infill NB22-014 BM 31 Hole abandoned - NB22-015 BM 145 Reported in this release Infill NB22-016 BM 57.4 Hole abandoned - NB22-017 BM 80 Reported in this release Infill NB22-018 BM 270 Reported on Feb 27 2023 Infill, Step-out & New Discovery NB22-019 BW 340 Reported on Feb 15 2022 Infill & Step-out NB22-020 BM 149 Reported on Feb 27 2023 Infill NB22-021 BM 112 Reported on Feb 27 2023 Infill NB22-022 BM 327 Reported in this release Step-out & New Discovery NB22-023 BM 367 Reported in this release Step-out & New Discovery TS22-001 TW 200 Wide zone Infill TS22-002 TE 170.9 Wide zone Infill TS22-003 TW 125 Wide zone Infill TS22-004 TW 214.2 Wide zone Infill TS22-005 TW 128 Wide zone Infill TS22-006 TW 190.5 Wide zone Infill TS22-007 TW 86 Wide zone Infill TS22-008 TW 61 Wide zone Infill TS22-009 TW 335 Wide zone Infill

All assays pending unless otherwise indicated. BM: Boundary Main; BW: Boundary West; TW: Tom West; TE: Tom East.

Table 4: 2022 Drill Collar Details.

Drill hole Target Length (m) Easting Northing Elevation (m.s.l) Azimuth (°) Dip

(°) NB22-001 Boundary 463 421861 7010461 1178 030 -58 NB22-002 Boundary 491 421940 7010405 1164 033 -57 NB22-003 Boundary 64 422105 7010683 1238 211 -76 NB22-004 Boundary 403 422105 7010683 1238 211 -76 NB22-005 Boundary 326 422230 7010524 1193 214 -50 NB22-006 Boundary 375 422539 7010536 1195 207 -55 NB22-007 Boundary 365 421940 7010405 1164 036 -47 NB22-008 Boundary 213 422274 7010600 1217 209 -68 NB22-009 Boundary 147.5 422438 7010417 1165 208 -50 NB22-010 Boundary 91 422390 7010385 1152 205 -50 NB22-011 Boundary 265.3 422440 7010419 1164 208 -69 NB22-012 Boundary 353 422342 7010620 1219 201 -65 NB22-013 Boundary 125.4 422390 7010386 1150 205 -70 NB22-014 Boundary 31 422330 7010384 1146 212 -50 NB22-015 Boundary 145 422331 7010385 1146 212 -75 NB22-016 Boundary 57.4 422330 7010384 1146 212 -55 NB22-017 Boundary 80 422331 7010385 1147 212 -85 NB22-018 Boundary 270 422308 7010434 1166 216 -58 NB22-019 Boundary 340 421948 7010672 1232 180 -57 NB22-020 Boundary 149 422308 7010435 1166 216 -72 NB22-021 Boundary 112 422309 7010435 1167 216 -82 NB22-022 Boundary 327 422292 7010474 1182 211 -56 NB22-023 Boundary 367 422292 7010474 1182 211 -70 TS22-001 Tom West 200 441994 7003679 1545 060 -80 TS22-002 Tom East 170.9 442063 7004322 1677 060 -90 TS22-003 Tom West 125 441994 7003680 1545 065 -55 TS22-004 Tom West 214.2 441993 7003679 1545 065 -89 TS22-005 Tom West 128 442046 7003767 1533 063 -50 TS22-006 Tom West 190.5 442044 7003582 1581 049 -75 TS22-007 Tom West 86 441943 7003969 1538 066 -80 TS22-008 Tom West 61 441945 7003970 1538 066 -45 TS22-009 Tom West 335 442043 7003581 1581 049 -89

Coordinate reference system: UTM Zone 9 NAD83. North reference: UTM grid north.