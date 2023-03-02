Golden Star Enterprises Announces Acquisition of Super Fresh Foods USA

/EIN News/ -- Claymont, DE , March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. (OTCPink: GSPT)(the “Company”) is pleased to announce that we have entered into a definitive agreement for the acquisition of Super Fresh Foods USA ("Super Fresh"), a U.S.-based food-tech company established in 2022, specializing in meal-subscription operations. Following the closing of the transaction, Super Fresh shall operate as a 100% owned subsidiary of the Company. In return, the Super Fresh shareholders will be issued a total of 84,000,000 new shares. The Company will also add two new members, that will be nominated by Super Fresh, to its existing board of directors.



“Super Fresh Foods is a welcome addition to our Company’s portfolio. With a proven track record in fiscal 2022 providing busy people high quality meals at a fraction of the price of restaurants, management is confident that Super Fresh Foods will bring immediate positive benefits to Golden Star Enterprises,” commented Eliav Kling, CEO of Golden Star Enterprises Ltd.

Super Fresh provides people healthy, ready to eat meals under their “All Your Meals” brand, without sacrificing taste and alleviating the need to cook at home. Through a partnership with All Your Foods and their Vancouver, British Columbia based kitchen, the Super Fresh collection of proprietary, chef developed recipes for finished meals are prepared daily and shipped directly to clients, providing easy to reheat, healthy and fresh meal solutions.

“We are very excited to join the Golden Star team, bringing added value to our client base as we plan for expansion while providing immediate impact to the Golden Star consolidated operations for their existing shareholders. We are looking forward to growing our brand and expanding into new territories and services in fiscal 2023,” added Benny Doro, CEO of Super Fresh Foods.

About Super Fresh Foods

Super Fresh Foods was established in 2022 and operates through a partnership with All Your Foods in the Vancouver, British Columbia metropolitan area to deliver meals under its “All Your Meals” brand. All Your Meals is for people who want to eat healthy food without sacrificing taste and without the hassle of preparing every meal at home. Using proprietary Super Fresh recipes, the All Your Foods kitchen delivers our delicious meals for clients to heat and eat, without sacrificing the freshness or flavor we expect from a home cooked meal.

Email: hello@allyourfoods.com

www.allyourmeals.com

About Golden Star Enterprises Ltd.

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. (GSPT) is a publicly-traded holding and acquisition company interested in taking technology start-ups and growing them to the next level. We actively search for exceptional investment opportunities in the technology vertical. We leverage management’s extensive experience in the marketplace and tech industry connections to create opportunities for companies in our portfolio.

Email: info@goldenstarenterprisesltd.com

www.goldenstarenterprisesltd.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's current beliefs, expectations or intentions regarding future events. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "will," "will be," "anticipate," "predict," “expect” "continue," "future," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause views and expectations to change. The Company assumes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.