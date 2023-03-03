CBP Seizes a Traveler’s Carry-On Containing Over 7 Pounds of Meth

DALLAS – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport seized over 7 pounds of methamphetamine a traveler was carrying in their luggage early last week.

A traveler, Roy Payne Jr., a U.S. citizen, arrived on a flight from Mexico City and was transiting to Japan when a canine derailed his plans. CBP canine Lotti, trained to detect controlled substances and contraband, alerted to the traveler’s luggage. CBP officers inspected the baggage and found five vacuum sealed packages concealed within the hard-sided bags. The packages contained a white crystal-like substance that tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine.

A total of 7.6 pounds of methamphetamine was seized by CBP officers. The street value of the narcotic is over $10,000. Methamphetamine is dangerous and highly addictive stimulants. Abuse can lead to paranoia, exhaustion, heart conditions, convulsions, stroke, and death. Methamphetamine is classified as a Schedule II stimulant under the Controlled Substances Act.

“Our canine teams are an invaluable asset to the CBP enforcement strategy,” says Raul Orona, Acting Area Port Director, Dallas Fort Worth. “This interdiction is a testament to the hard work, dedication and training these teams employ on a daily basis protecting America.”

The seized narcotics were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Dallas special agents for further investigation. Payne is facing federal charges for violating 21 USC 846 and 21 USC 841, conspiracy to possess with the intent to deliver, which is a felony.

“Methamphetamine is a life-altering and very dangerous drug that continues to inhibit the lives of thousands of people all across the country,” said Lester R. Hayes, Jr., Special Agent in Charge HSI Dallas. “Our collective efforts to stop these illicit drugs from entering our communities and poisoning our neighborhoods will never cease.”

CBP's border security mission is led at ports of entry by CBP officers from the Office of Field Operations. CBP officers use a variety of techniques to intercept narcotics, unreported currency, weapons, prohibited agriculture, and other illicit products, and to assure that global tourism remains safe and strong.