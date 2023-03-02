DriX Unmanned Surface Vehicle takes part in Middle East region’s largest naval exercise

Manama (Bahrain) – 02/03/2023 – Following the success of the Digital Horizon 22 Unmanned & Artificial Intelligence Exercise organized by the U.S. Navy in Bahrain, Exail Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV), DriX, was selected by the 5th fleet’s task force 59 to take part in the two-week 2023 International Maritime Exercise (IMX 23), that will be held in Bahrain and Jordan from March 5th to 16th.

Middle East region’s largest naval exercise, IMX23 is a multinational event involving more than 50 partner-nations and international organizations operating in the Arabian Gulf, Arabian Sea, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea, Indian Ocean and East African coastal regions. The exercise will include 7,000 personnel, 35 ships and more than 30 unmanned and artificial intelligence systems, including Exail DriX USV.

As part of this exercise, the DriX USV – along with the industrial partners brought together by the unmanned task force TF59 – will operate in Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA) and Mine Countermeasures Missions (MCM) tactical environments. This exercise aims at evaluating the use of combined unmanned technologies for deployment by the inter-allied forces in the Gulf region.

“To be able to take part in such a major naval exercise , along with some of the industry’s best, is both a great honor and a recognition of the hard work the Exail teams put in the development of autonomous solutions, from the design of the platforms and their artificial intelligence, to the services we offer around their deployment.” Guillaume Eudeline, Exail’s Naval Autonomy Market Director said. “We are now looking forward to the start of IMX23 this Sunday, and are confident that, together with all other partners, we will demonstrate the high potential that deploying unmanned solutions in the naval domain represents.”

About Exail

Exail is a leading high-tech industrial company specializing in cutting-edge robotics, maritime, navigation, aerospace and photonics technologies. With a strong entrepreneurial culture, Exail delivers unrivaled performance, reliability and safety to its civil and defense clients operating in severe environments. From the deep sea to outer space, Exail expands their capabilities with a full range of robust in-house manufactured components, products and systems. Employing a workforce of 1500 people worldwide, the company benefits from a global footprint and conducts its business in over 80 countries.

Exail was formed by ECA Group and iXblue joining forces in 2022. It is a subsidiary of Exail Technologies, a family-owned company specialized in high-technology. www.exail.com



