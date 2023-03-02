Algernon NeuroScience Appoints Global TBI Expert and Former NFL Neurological Player Care Safety Director Dr. David Brody to Advisory Board

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CSE: AGN) (FRANKFURT: AGW0) (OTCQB: AGNPF) (the “Company” or “Algernon”), a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary Algernon NeuroScience (AGN Neuro) has appointed Dr. David L. Brody as a consultant for its clinical research program for the treatment of Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) with AP-188 (“N,N-Dimethyltryptamine or DMT”).



Dr. Brody, MD, PhD is a board-certified neurologist with both a research and a clinical specialization in TBI and neurodegenerative diseases. Dr. Brody was the Norman J. Stupp Professor of Neurology at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. Dr. Brody was also the Washington University site director for the National Football League (NFL) Neurological player care program. His research focuses on accelerating implications for better diagnosis, treatment and outcomes of traumatic brain injury.



Dr. Brody’s achievements have been recognized with several awards, including a Career Development Award from the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) and a Burroughs Wellcome Career Award in the Biomedical Sciences. His clinical monograph entitled Concussion Care Manual: A Practical Guide was published by Oxford University Press in 2014. Dr. Brody is the editor in chief of the Journal of Neurotrauma and a member of the Editorial Board of Acta Neuropathologica.

“Algernon has identified a novel approach to potentially treat TBI patients focused on neuroplasticity, which would be welcome in a clinical environment without any approved pharmacological options,” said Dr Brody. “I am excited to help further the science and work with them on advancing the DMT research TBI program through clinical trials.”

Christopher J. Moreau, CEO of Algernon Pharmaceuticals, stated, “We welcome Dr. Brody to the Algernon team and look forward benefitting from his unique clinical and research experience, especially his involvement in the NFL player care program as we design our clinical studies of DMT for TBI patients.”

About Algernon NeuroScience

Algernon NeuroScience is a private equity subsidiary of Algernon Pharmaceuticals and has been created to advance the Company’s DMT stroke research program. AGN Neuro has filed a Form 1-A offering statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, seeking qualification to raise up to USD $10M for AGN Neuro by offering up to 37.5% of its common shares, (including the maximum amount of bonus shares) with majority ownership residing with AGN Pharma, under a Tier II Regulation A+ offering.

About Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals is a Canadian clinical stage drug development company investigating multiple drugs for unmet global medical needs. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has active research programs for IPF, chronic cough, and chronic kidney disease, and is the parent company of a newly created private subsidiary called Algernon NeuroScience, that is investigating a proprietary form of the psychedelic compound DMT for stroke and traumatic brain injury.

