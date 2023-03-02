With 6.1% CAGR, Advanced Wound Care Market Growing Demand and Technological Advancements, Total Revenue Generation and Size, Share Estimation by 2029 | Latest Report by Exactitude Consultancy

Advanced wound care treatments include hydrophilic foam dressings, hydrogels, hydrofibers, and alginates, which can absorb up to 20 times their weight, help patients recover faster and more effectively. Incisions are usually used to drain abscesses

Global Advanced Wound Care Market stands at US$ 9.45 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% over the following Six years to reach US$ 14.61 billion by 2029.

Growth in the market is primarily driven by increasing cases of post-operative wounds. Advanced wound care is increasing in the U.S. owing to the growing incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes & obesity.

The .. % value share in North America. The increasing prevalence of diabetic ulcers, venous disease, and arterial injuries have prompted market players to establish their business operations in the US market.

The increasing incidence of chronic disorders and surgeries in the country is expected to aid the adoption of advanced wound care products, bolstering growth. Increasing sales of advanced wound care products including Hydrogels Dressings, Skin Protectants, Wound Cleansers, Semi-Permeable Films Dressing, Alginate Dressing, Foam Dressing, and post-surgery wound care topical treatment are projected to rise, further augmenting the market growth.

An increasing number of product approvals and launches, distribution agreements, and mergers and acquisitions by key players are also projected to drive the growth of the advanced wound care market.

Competitive Insight

Some of the notable market players operating in the global Advanced Wound Care Market covered in this report are:

Smith & Nephew

MonvaTec Group PLC

Colnlycke Health Care AB

Baxter International

URGO Medical

Coloplast Corp

Medtronic

3M

Derma Sciences Inc

Medline Industries

Recent Developments

In January 2022, Mölnlycke announced the launch of Mepilex Border Flex, a new foam dressing for the treatment of wounds that are difficult to dress.

In December 2021, Smith+Nephew announced the acquisition of Arch Therapeutics, a company that develops wound care products based on its proprietary self-assembling peptide technology.

In November 2021, ConvaTec announced the launch of its new wound care product, AquaClear™ Hydrogel Wound Dressing, which is designed to support the healing of dry to lightly exuding wounds.

In October 2021, 3M announced the launch of its new silicone adhesive technology for advanced wound care applications, which is designed to provide a gentle yet secure adhesion to the skin.

Attributes Value Advanced Wound Care market Share (2022) US$ 9.45 Billion Advanced Wound Care market Projected Size (2029) US$ 14.61 billion Advanced Wound Care market Growth (CAGR 2023-2029) 6.1%.

Segment Overview

The Advanced Wound Care market is segmented By Product Type, By End User, and by Application.

By product: Based on their type, advanced wound care products can be divided into a number of groups, such as dressings, therapy devices, and active wound care. Foam dressings, hydrogel dressings, alginate dressings, and other types of dressings can be included in the dressings market. Electrical stimulation, hyperbaric oxygen, and negative pressure wound treatment devices are examples of therapy equipment. proactive wound treatment.

By application: Products for advanced wound care can also be divided into categories according to the kinds of wounds they are used to address. This can include scars from surgery, burns, diabetic foot ulcers, and other types of wounds.

By end-user: The end-user or customer category can also be used to segment Advanced Wound Care products. This can apply to places like clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, and homes for care.

By Product By Application By End User Moist

Antimicrobial

Active Chronic Wounds

Acute Wound Hospitals

Specialty Clinic

Home Healthcare

Regional Insights

North America: Due to the high prevalence of chronic wounds and an aging population, North America is the region with the biggest market for advanced wound care products. The biggest market in the area is the United States, followed by Canada. Large market players like 3M, Smith & Nephew, and Mölnlycke Health Care are present in the industry, which defines it.

