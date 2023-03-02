Entourage Health Launches New Color Cannabis and Saturday Cannabis Products

Introducing new cultivar, ‘Color Mint Cookie Kush;’ ‘Saturday 'Infused Pre-Rolls’ and ‘Saturday Motor Breath,’ a large format 28g flower

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entourage Health Corp. (TSX-V: ENTG) (OTCQX: ETRGF) (FSE:4WE) ("Entourage" or the "Company"), a Canadian producer and distributor of award-winning cannabis products and brands, is pleased to announce the expansion of its brand portfolio with new offerings. The Company's Color Cannabis and Saturday Cannabis adult-use products include distinct cultivars, large-format flower and infused pre-rolls, now available in Ontario and Alberta, with expansion into the rest of Canada over the next few months.



New Cultivars:

Color and Saturday deliver on consumer expectations with products that explore a range of unique genetics, flavours, and aromas. Recently launched in Ontario's adult-use market, Color's 'Mint Cookie Kush,’ a high-THC, Indica-dominant hybrid, is a cross between 'Animal Cookies' and 'Platinum Kush Mints.' This bold terpene profile has an earthy, spicy scent with a balanced and refreshing citrus note, available in two formats, 3.5g whole flower and 2 x 0.35g pre-rolls. Also, new to Color is 'Baked Grape Pie,' with peppery, fruity aromas and subtle sour grape undertones, packaged in a 3.5g flower and a convenient 2 x 0.35g pre-roll tasting pack. In addition, 'Saturday's Motor Breath' is a legacy 28g whole flower named after its excessively gassy flavour with hints of fuel and zest that produce a loud, bold taste. The one-ounce flower format adds another accessible option to the brand's expansive product lineup.

Infused Pre-Rolls:

Saturday infused pre-rolls combine two strains milled from whole flower, infused with a broad-spectrum extract that ensures 100 percent cannabis terpenes without added botanicals, resulting in a high THC profile. 'Night Sweet & Sour Berry Infused Pre-Rolls' boast sweet, sour, and fruity notes; a combination of popular cultivars 'Ghost Train Haze' and 'Ultra Sour,' packaged in 3 x 0.5g packs. Additionally, Saturday’s ‘Night XL Infused Blunt,' a 1 x 1g pre-roll, offers rotating blends and flavour profiles of specialty curated flower pairings designed to highlight and elevate the strains' terpene profile. Saturday blunts are wrapped in a natural hybrid of hemp and paper for a smoother, slower experience.

Joseph Mele, Chief Commercial Officer, said, "We are continually listening to our consumers; their preferences, behaviours, and feedback are a vital part of our product development process to introduce advanced formulations and quality enhancements, aligning with industry trends as they evolve." Mele also stated, "Despite the range of pre-roll products available to the market, our portfolio introduces consumers to a variety of new experiences with our well-thought-out products and high standard of consistency and quality."

The pre-roll market has grown rapidly within Canada, becoming the second largest product category, with one of every four dollars spent on cannabis going towards these products, according to a recent report from Headset retail data (August 2022). Currently, 68% of Canadian retailers offer Color pre-rolls, representing Company growth across this category. Further, Color was ranked in the top five brands in the pre-roll category nationwide in 2022. (Ref: Budvue Media, January 2023).

Visit our website here and access our latest investor presentation and corporate deck here.

For more information, please visit us at www.entouragehealthcorp.com

About Entourage Health Corp.

Entourage Health Corp. is the publicly traded parent Company of Entourage Brands Corp. and CannTx Life Sciences Inc., licence holders producing and distributing cannabis products for both the medical and adult-use markets. The Company owns and operates a state-of-the-art hybrid greenhouse and processing facility located on 158-acres in Strathroy, ON; a fully licensed 26,000 sq. ft. Aylmer, ON processing facility. With its Starseed Medicinal medical-centric brand, Entourage has expanded its multi-channeled distribution strategy. Starseed’s industry-first, exclusive partnership with LiUNA, the largest construction union in Canada, along with employers and union groups complements Entourage’s direct sales to medical patients. With the launch of Syndicate, Entourage now hosts another unique medical marketplace that offers patients a collective of Canadian micro-cultivators’ products, along with Entourage’s family of brands. Entourage’s elite adult-use product portfolio includes Color Cannabis and Saturday Cannabis – sold across eight provincial distribution agencies. It is the exclusive Canadian producer and distributor of award-winning U.S.-based wellness brand Mary’s Medicinals sold in both medical and adult-use channels. Under a collaboration with The Boston Beer Company subsidiary, Entourage is also the exclusive distributor of cannabis-infused beverages ‘TeaPot’ in Canada, which launched in summer 2022, starting in select provinces.

Follow Entourage and its brands on LinkedIn

Twitter: Entourage, Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis, Starseed & Syndicate

Instagram: Entourage, Color Cannabis , Saturday Cannabis , Starseed , & Syndicate

For Investor & Media Enquiries:

Catherine Flaman

Senior Director, Communications & Corporate Affairs

416-910-0279

Catherine.flaman@entouragecorp.com

Forward Looking Information This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation which are based upon Entourage's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs and views of future events. Forward-looking information can be identified using forward-looking terminology such as "expect", "likely", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "anticipate", "potential", "proposed", "estimate" and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "would" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy.

The forward-looking information in this news release is based upon the expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions, and views of future events which management believes to be reasonable in the circumstances. Forward-looking information includes estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance, or other statements that are not statements of fact. Forward-looking information necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the cannabis industry in Canada generally; the ability of Entourage to implement its business strategies; the COVID-19 pandemic; competition; crop failure; and other risks.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Entourage does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Entourage to predict all such factors. When considering this forward-looking information, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in Entourage’s disclosure documents filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The risk factors and other factors noted in the disclosure documents could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE