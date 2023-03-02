Quick Service Restaurants and Fast Food Market to Notice Prominent Growth of USD 468.33 Billion by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth and Competitive Outlook

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the quick service restaurants and fast food market was valued at USD 302.86 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 468.33 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.60% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2030

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research completed a qualitative study titled " Quick Service Restaurants and Fast Food Market " with 100+ market data tables, pie charts, graphs, and figures spread across Pages and an easy to grasp full analysis. Quick Service Restaurants and Fast Food market research report is a demonstrated source of data and information that gives a telescopic view of the current market trends, situations, opportunities, and status. The report endows with the CAGR (compound annual growth rate) value fluctuations for the specific forecasted period which seems to be helpful in deciding costing and investment strategies. The market report is a specific study of the Quick Service Restaurants and Fast Food industry, which explains what the market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and global industry trends are. A brilliant team of analysts, experts, statisticians, forecasters and economists has worked rigorously to generate this advanced and all-embracing Quick Service Restaurants and Fast Food market research report.



Market information in the finest Quick Service Restaurants and Fast Food report analyses prime challenges faced by the Quick Service Restaurants and Fast Food industry currently and in the coming years, which gives idea to other market participants about the problems they may face while operating in this market over a longer period of time. The report gives full knowledge about the market and competitive landscape which aids with enhanced decision making, better manage marketing of goods and decide market goals for enhanced profitability. Global Quick Service Restaurants and Fast Food market research report also contains strategic profiling of major players in the market, meticulously analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

Quick service restaurants (QSR) and fast food are those restaurant which provide certain food products that need minimum time for preparation and delivered by quick services. Normally, quick service restaurants deal with fast food products with a limited menu because they can be cooked in minimum time. These restaurants are known to have modular, standardized and efficient processes which aid them in dropping the lead times to fulfil the orders. Usage of technology and Preparation methodology are pillars of a quick service restaurant (QSR).

The fast food industry is growing at significant rate during the forecast period. Quick service restaurants and fast food restaurants have developed because these restaurants are the major provider of this mass-produced food, which has been attracting large number of people towards experiencing and their services. Good taste, convenience, and economical in terms of both money and time are some of the important factors which is acting in favor of the quick service restaurants and fast food market.

Recent Development

In 2021, Starbucks and Nestlé declared a new collaboration to get Starbucks Ready-to-Drink (RTD) coffee beverages to target markets across Oceania, Southeast Asia and Latin America. Starbucks and Nestlé are expected to focus on the most popular RTD products, such as Starbucks Doubleshot and Starbucks Frappuccino and will continue to grow a strong innovation pipeline.

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Quick Service Restaurants and Fast Food Market [Global – Broken-down into regions]

Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

Country wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

Quick Service Restaurants and Fast Food Market Size

Market Size by application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Opportunities for Key Players:

Increasing adoption of advanced technology in restaurants

Technology has also played an important role in supporting the growth of the market. Self-order kiosks, touchscreen point of sales terminals and kitchen-display screens are among numerous other technologies that assist in restructuring the industries operations. Deployment of self-order kiosks has been growing in number in numerous restaurants. These aid in meeting diners’ expectations through easy-to-use interfaces and top-notch digital experience. Moreover, this advanced technology gives customer an easy and quick opportunity to be selective about their orders by allowing several customizations and reviews. Besides supporting the customers, the kiosks also help in growing the average check size and order volume.

Key Market Segments Covered in Quick Service Restaurants and Fast Food Industry Research

Type

Chain

Independent

Cuisine

America

Chinese

Italian

Mexican

Japanese

Turkish and Lebanese

Others

Product Type

Burger and Sandwiches

Pizzas and Pastas

Drinks and Desserts

Chicken and Seafood

Others

Service Type

Online Service

Offline Service

Key Growth Drivers:

Rising popularity of American cuisine

The restaurants which is offering American cuisine serves variety of frozen dairy desserts, wraps, doughnuts, burgers, pop-corns, fries, toasts, nuggets, potato wedges, chicken fries, corn dogs, chicken fingers, sandwiches, sliders, coleslaw, cinnamon rolls, muffins, biscuits , cakes and sweet flavored drinks. The industrial process, development of franchises, fast-paced lifestyle, and efficiency in production are some of the major factors which is playing an important role in broadening the scope of American cuisine. This will help the Quick service restaurants (QSR) and fast food market to grow.

Increasing addition of healthy food in joints and restaurants

The traditional view of quick service restaurants (QSR) serving greasy, unhealthy food such as burgers and fried chicken is changing now. Most chains are interested in adapting to those market which is more conscious about their health than also about maintaining a healthy lifestyle. This can be seen in the development of healthier options such as Subway and how companies such as McDonalds have adapted their menu by providing Deli wraps and salads alongside the traditional fries and burger.

Quick Service Restaurants and Fast Food Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the quick service restaurants and fast food market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America dominates the quick service restaurants and fast food market in terms of revenue and market share. This is mainly due to the availability of different types of fast food and huge consumption of fast food in this region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest developing region during the forecast period of 2023-2030 owing to the changing lifestyle of the consumers in this region.

This Market Intelligence Report Analyses Some of the Most Crucial Concerns:

How will the major segments of this international market develop over the next few years?

Who are the major players that will dominate the market in the future?

When it comes to this industry, who are the top suppliers and producers?

How have the most successful companies in the industry planned for future growth and expansion?

In what sectors might we expect to see the greatest increase in demand over the coming years?

How many distinct subsets of buyers make up this market?

Which regional powerhouse do you foresee as becoming the largest player in the international market?

Does a new coronavirus pandemic have any consequences?

In what ways are established actors stymied by the entry of newcomers, and how may they be overcome?

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Quick Service Restaurants and Fast Food Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Quick Service Restaurants and Fast Food Market, By Type Global Quick Service Restaurants and Fast Food Market, By Product Type Global Quick Service Restaurants and Fast Food Market, By Service Type Global Quick Service Restaurants and Fast Food Market, By Region Global Quick Service Restaurants and Fast Food Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

