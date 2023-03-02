Vaxxinity to Present at Upcoming March Scientific and Medical Conferences

Vaxxinity to present new preclinical data on anti-tau Alzheimer’s vaccine candidate VXX-301 at AD/PD International Conference

/EIN News/ -- CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxxinity, Inc. (Nasdaq: VAXX), a U.S. company pioneering the development of a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines, today announced that its scientists and executives will present at three upcoming scientific and medical conferences in March.



Presentation Details:

American College of Cardiology/World Congress of Cardiology 2023 (March 4-6, 2023)

Location: New Orleans, La. (Ernest N. Morial Convention Center; Theater 10, Hall F)

Presentation Date & Time: March 4, 2023 at 12:15 p.m. EST (11:15 a.m. CST)

Title: (1008-15) VXX-401, An Investigational PCSK9 Vaccine for the Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease

Speaker: Madeline Vroom, Ph.D., Scientist II, Translational Science at Vaxxinity

Vaccine Technology Summit (March 20-21, 2023)

Location: Cambridge, Mass. (Kimpton Marlowe Hotel)

Presentation Date & Time: March 20, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. EDT

Title: UB-612, A Cross-Platform COVID-19 Vaccine Booster: Phase 3 Study Results

Speaker: Alexander Rumyantsev, M.D., Ph.D., Therapeutic Area Head, Infectious Diseases at Vaxxinity

AD/PD International Conference (March 28 – April 1, 2023)

Location: Gothenburg, Sweden (Swedish Exhibition & Congress Centre; Hall F4+F5)

Presentation Date & Time: March 29, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. EDT (16:00 CEST)

Title: Preclinical Development of the Novel Tau Vaccine, VXX-301

Speaker: Justin Boyd, Ph.D., Sr. Director, Translational Science at Vaxxinity

About Vaxxinity

Vaxxinity, Inc. is a purpose-driven biotechnology company committed to democratizing healthcare across the globe. The company is pioneering a new class of synthetic, peptide-based immunotherapeutic vaccines aimed at disrupting the existing treatment paradigm for chronic disease, increasingly dominated by monoclonal antibodies, which suffer from prohibitive costs and cumbersome administration. The company’s proprietary technology platform has enabled the innovation of novel pipeline candidates designed to bring the efficiency of vaccines to the treatment of chronic diseases, including Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, migraine, and hypercholesterolemia. The technology is also implemented as part of a COVID-19 vaccine program. Vaxxinity has optimized its pipeline to achieve a potentially historic, global impact on human health.

For more information about Vaxxinity, Inc., visit http://www.vaxxinity.com and follow us on social media @vaxxinity.

Forward-looking Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The use of certain words, including "potentially," and "will" and similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties, and are based on the current expectations and assumptions of Vaxxinity’s management. Forward-looking statements include statements about the development of a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines and the innovation and efficacy of Vaxxinity’s product candidates. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those that may be expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements. Additional important factors to be considered in connection with forward-looking statements are described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 24, 2022 and other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements are made as of this date and Vaxxinity does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Contact

Mark Joinnides

ir@vaxxinity.com