aTyr Pharma to Webcast Conference Call Reporting Fourth Quarter and Full Year End 2022 Financial Results

Management to host conference call and webcast on March 9th at 5:00 pm EST / 2:00 pm PST

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of first-in-class medicines from its proprietary tRNA synthetase biology platform, today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results and provide a corporate update after the market close on Thursday, March 9, 2023. Management will host a conference call and webcast to review the results and provide an operational update.

Conference Call and Webcast Details:
Date: Thursday, March 9, 2023
Time: 5:00 p.m. EST / 2:00 p.m. PST
Dial-In Registration: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI01f8362bebee42539116051051ef9145
Webcast Registration: http://investors.atyrpharma.com/events-and-webcasts

Participants who wish to join the conference call by telephone must register at the above dial-in registration link in order to receive the dial-in number and a personalized PIN code that will be required to access the call. Participants may join the live webcast by accessing it at the above webcast registration link on the aTyr Events page. For more information or questions, please contact aTyr’s investor relations team at investorrelations@atyrpharma.com.

About aTyr

aTyr is a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of first-in-class medicines from its proprietary tRNA synthetase biology platform. aTyr’s research and development efforts are concentrated on a newly discovered area of biology, the extracellular functionality and signaling pathways of tRNA synthetases. aTyr has built a global intellectual property estate directed to a potential pipeline of protein compositions derived from 20 tRNA synthetase genes and their extracellular targets. aTyr’s primary focus is efzofitimod, a clinical-stage product candidate which binds to the neuropilin-2 receptor and is designed to downregulate immune engagement in fibrotic lung disease. For more information, please visit http://www.atyrpharma.com.

Contact:

Ashlee Dunston
Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
adunston@atyrpharma.com


