Nubeva Announces 7-Figure Per Year Contract with Major Global Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) Company

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nubeva technologies (TSX-V: NBVA, OTCQB: NBVAF)(“Nubeva” or the “Company”) ,a leading software innovation company in the fight against ransomware, has announced a minimum 3-year contract with a strategic customer. The global managed service provider, whose name has not been disclosed, has signed on to license Nubeva's ransomware reversal solution.



The service provider will sell Nubeva's solution to their customers to enhance their offerings and generate new business. The company views this integration as a competitive advantage and a significant value-add for their customers. The partnership comes with considerable upside potential for Nubeva, with a multi-year contract that has a minimum value of seven figures per year.

"Nubeva is thrilled to partner with this global managed service provider," said Steve Perkins, CMO of Nubeva. "Our ransomware reversal solution provides unparalleled protection against ransomware attacks, and we're excited to see this solution enhance the offerings of our partner and provide significant value to their customers."

Nubeva's executive team credits the recent implementation of chatGPT AI technology with contributing to the company's success in securing the contract. The technology is expected to help Nubeva deliver and support the contract and go-to-market efforts more efficiently, leading to cost savings and greater value for the customer.

Nubeva's patented Ransomware Reversal software is a technology solution that captures ransomware encryption materials at the moment of attack. With encryption keys captured, victim organizations are able to decrypt ransomed files without paying the ransom. Additionally, the software collects vital metadata on the attack, which aids in incident response, and significantly helps triage, investigations, and threat removal.

About Nubeva technologies

Nubeva Technologies provides next-generation decryption solutions for faster, lower-cost recovery from ransomware attacks. Its mission is to reduce downtime costs and damages, so businesses never pay ransoms again.

Nubeva’s ransomware reversal software is available to end-user enterprises, managed security service providers, incident responders, and cybersecurity solution manufacturers. For a private briefing on Nubeva’s ransomware decryption solutions, contact us .

