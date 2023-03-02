Rover Launches Rover Gear Walking Collection

Rover used insights from pet experts, pet parents and real dog walkers on Rover to create its first-ever collection of pet walking gear

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rover® (Nasdaq: ROVR) the world’s largest online marketplace for loving pet care, announced today Rover Gear–the company’s first-ever line of branded merchandise. Available today at store.rover.com and amazon.com , Rover Gear is launching with a walking collection that includes comfortable and easy-to-use walking gear. Rover designed Rover Gear with safety in mind using insights from pet experts, pet parents, and real dog walkers who have been part of 75M Rover services booked.



The Rover Gear walking collection includes essential items designed for first-time pet parents, experienced dog walkers, and anyone in between.

The Better Walk™ No-Pull Dog Harness is a durable “Y” shaped harness with leash attachments at the chest and back, and padded straps to prevent chafing for a more comfortable fit, better range of motion, and reduced pulling. Plus, it comes with instructional fit tags to simplify putting the harness on. Starting at $32.99, Rover Gear’s Better Walk™ No-Pull Dog Harness is available in six sizes (XS, S, M, M-Slim, L, XL) and four colors (Teal, Red, Royal Blue, and Hot Pink).

is a durable “Y” shaped harness with leash attachments at the chest and back, and padded straps to prevent chafing for a more comfortable fit, better range of motion, and reduced pulling. Plus, it comes with instructional fit tags to simplify putting the harness on. Starting at $32.99, Rover Gear’s Better Walk™ No-Pull Dog Harness is available in six sizes (XS, S, M, M-Slim, L, XL) and four colors (Teal, Red, Royal Blue, and Hot Pink). The Essential Dog Walking Leash offers both control and comfort with two padded handle options and an easy-clip carabiner that swivels and locks to stay in place. Plus, 1” leash options feature Rover’s patent pending Tidy Tag that holds an extra bag of poo. Starting at $29.99, Rover Gear’s Essential Dog Walking Leash is available in three sizes: 6’ L x 1” W in Black or Teal, 6’ L X ⅝” W in Black, and 4’ L X 1” W in Black.

offers both control and comfort with two padded handle options and an easy-clip carabiner that swivels and locks to stay in place. Plus, 1” leash options feature Rover’s patent pending Tidy Tag that holds an extra bag of poo. Starting at $29.99, Rover Gear’s Essential Dog Walking Leash is available in three sizes: 6’ L x 1” W in Black or Teal, 6’ L X ⅝” W in Black, and 4’ L X 1” W in Black. The Bag Buddy Hands-Free Poo Carrier (patent pending) holds up to two full bags of poo, so you don’t have to. Rover’s Bag Buddy Hands-Free Poo Carrier is available in Black for $9.99.



“We’re always looking for new ways to make it easier for everyone to have the unconditional love of a pet in their life and believe Rover Gear is another element that delivers on our mission,” said Lara Bain, merchandising and product expert at Rover. “We saw an opportunity in the pet product space for walking gear that is thoughtfully designed and puts the wellbeing of pets at the forefront. With the launch of Rover Gear, we wanted our customers to feel confident in knowing that their dog’s needs–and their needs–are met, wherever their walk takes them.”

Designed with input from certified dog trainers and veterinary experts from Rover's Pet People Panel as well as feedback from dog walkers on Rover and real pet parents, the Rover Gear walking collection was thoughtfully designed with comfort, safety, and ease of use in mind. Each product went through rigorous strength testing to meet Rover’s high standard for control, strength and durability–with the goal of more comfortable walks for dogs and their people.

“As a dog trainer who has worked with thousands of dogs, I use walking products a lot and the new Rover Gear collection has quickly become my go-to set of items,” said Nicole Ellis, Certified Professional Dog Trainer and member of Rover’s Pet People Panel . “From durability and strength for those squirrel chasing moments to comfort in my hands and aiding in walks with dogs that pull for more control, this collection has made dog walking so much easier while also including features like the Bag Buddy that are useful without getting in the way.”

The Rover Gear walking collection is available for purchase today at www.store.rover.com and www.amazon.com .





About Rover

Founded in 2011 and based in Seattle, Rover (NASDAQ: ROVR) is the world’s largest online marketplace for loving pet care. Rover connects pet parents with loving pet care providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, and drop-in visits. Millions of pet parents have booked a service on Rover across North America and Europe.

Contact:

Kristin Sandberg

pr@rover.com

360-510-6365

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0f261685-1d5e-4927-b653-0a0cd14dceff