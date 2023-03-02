Harness Investment Management to Offer a Suite of Active-Passive Solutions Consisting of Vanguard’s Low-Cost Funds to Canadian Investors

Collaboration allows retail investors to access institutional-level money management while continuing a relationship with their financial advisor

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harness Investment Management (“Harness”), an investment counselling arm of leading Canadian Financial Services innovator Purpose Unlimited, is pleased to offer a new suite of active-passive solutions consisting of Vanguard’s low-cost ETFs and mutual funds to Canadian investors for the first time.