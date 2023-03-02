Monroe Capital Selected as 2022 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Year and CLO Manager of the Year by Private Debt Investor

Monroe Capital LLC ("Monroe") was selected as the recipient of two separate Private Debt Investor ("PDI") awards, including the 2022 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Year and CLO Manager of the Year in the Americas.

PDI is published by PEI, the only global B2B information group focused exclusively on private equity, private debt, private real estate, infrastructure and agri investing.

The Private Debt Investor Awards are determined annually to recognize the contributions of industry participants in the private debt asset class. The awards recognize firms in three geographic regions: the Americas; Europe; and Asia-Pacific. Winners were selected by voters among the private debt, private equity and institutional investor communities.

"Private Debt Investor congratulates Monroe Capital on its multiple award wins in what were very competitive categories. These awards are voted 'by the market, for the market,' so they are a genuine reflection of the views of the asset class," said Andy Thomson, Senior Editor of Private Debt Investor.

Zia Uddin, President of Monroe added, "We thank our investors, business partners and peers in voting for us in multiple award categories. For over 19 years, our Lower Middle Market and CLO strategies have proven to offer stable, high risk adjusted returns for our investors. We are focused on our differentiated approach to investing and continue to find new opportunities in complementary strategies that capitalize on our platform."

Ted Koenig, Chairman and CEO of Monroe stated, "We are very pleased to receive this Private Debt Investor award for excellence in generating "alpha" type investment returns for our institutional and high net worth partners. This is the 13th time over the last 10 years that Monroe has won these types of awards from Private Debt Investor. It is a testament to the overall Monroe private credit platform and our 200 plus person seasoned and experienced team."

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital LLC ("Monroe") is a premier boutique asset management firm specializing in private credit markets across various strategies, including direct lending, asset-based lending, specialty finance, opportunistic and structured credit, and equity. Since 2004, the firm has been successfully providing capital solutions to clients in the U.S. and Canada. Monroe prides itself on being a value-added and user-friendly partner to business owners, management, and both private equity and independent sponsors. Monroe's platform offers a wide variety of investment products for both institutional and high net worth investors with a focus on generating high quality "alpha" returns irrespective of business or economic cycles. The firm is headquartered in Chicago and maintains offices in Atlanta, Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, Naples, New York, San Francisco, and Seoul.

Monroe has been recognized by both its peers and investors with various awards including Private Debt Investor as the 2022 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Year, 2022 CLO Manager of the Year, Americas; Global M&A Network as the 2022 Small Mid-Markets Lender of the Year, Americas; Creditflux as the 2021 Best U.S. Direct Lending Fund; and Pension Bridge as the 2020 Private Credit Strategy of the Year. For more information and important disclaimers, please visit www.monroecap.com.

Disclaimer

This is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities in any fund managed by Monroe Capital. Any offering is made to only pursuant to the relevant offering documents and the relevant subscription application, all of which should be read in their entirety. The information provided above is solely for informational purposes and may not be representative of a particular investor's experience, nor should the information be construed, or relied upon, as any indication of future performance of Monroe or any of its funds.

