Waystar Appoints Missy Miller as Chief Marketing Officer

Senior executive with deep healthcare IT expertise will drive ongoing growth at healthcare payments company

Waystar, a leading provider of healthcare payments software, today announced the promotion of Missy Miller, SVP of Marketing, to the role of Chief Marketing Officer.

At Waystar, Miller oversees an extensive team of marketing and communications professionals and leads brand awareness, client acquisition, engagement and advocacy programs to drive loyalty and growth. The company now serves 15 of the top 20 U.S. health systems, encompassing more than 1 million providers in every care setting and serving the healthcare needs of nearly half of U.S. healthcare patients. Waystar's net promoter score – indicating customers' willingness to recommend the company – ranks among the world's premier brands.

"Missy is a proven leader with strong experience delivering strategic marketing plans that drive growth," said Matt Hawkins, CEO of Waystar. "She will continue to play an important role as we grow further and provide innovative technology to shape the future of healthcare payments."

Miller's career spans 16 years in healthcare information technology, specifically in product, commercial and marketing. Prior to Waystar, she served as Chief Growth Officer at a private investment firm where she successfully led strategic initiatives across portfolio companies to drive transformational growth.

"I'm grateful to work with such a talented and committed team. At Waystar, we empower each other through our shared vision to simplify healthcare payments," Miller said. "Waystar is driving great results for our clients and positive change in healthcare, and it's great to be part of this journey."

Last year, Miller was named one of the Top 50 Women Leaders in Healthcare of 2022 by Women We Admire, an organization that provides news and information on today's women leaders across industries.

About Waystar

Waystar delivers innovative technology that simplifies and unifies healthcare payments. The company's cloud-based platform helps healthcare providers across all care settings streamline workflows, improve financial performance, and bring more transparency to the patient financial experience. Waystar solutions have been named Best in KLAS or Category Leader by KLAS Research 16 times (across multiple product categories) and earned multiple #1 rankings from Black Book. The Waystar platform is used by more than half a million providers, 1,000 health systems and hospitals, and 5,000 payers and health plans—and integrates with all major hospital information and practice management systems. On an annual basis, Waystar's AI-powered solutions process $5B in patient payments, generate $4B in out-of-pocket estimates, and process claims representing approximately 40% of the U.S. patient population. For more information, visit www.waystar.com.

