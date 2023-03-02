Submit Release
Coherent Thought Leaders to Present at OFC 2023

PITTSBURGH, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. COHR, a global leader in materials, networking, and lasers, announced today that its thought leaders will present at panels, technical sessions, and other events at OFC 2023, March 7-9 at the San Diego Convention Center.

INVITED SPEAKERS

  • Optoelectronic Components for Communications and Sensing (Session D3: Active Components)
    Presenter: Dr. Julie Sheridan Eng
    Tuesday, March 7, 2:00 p.m.
    Room 2

PANELS

  • Market Watch Panel II: PAM vs. Coherent for Datacenter Connectivity
    Panelist: Dr. Lee Xu
    Tuesday, March 7, 12:15 p.m.
    Theater I
  • Show Floor Panel: OpenZR+ MSA – New Developments and Next Steps
    Panelist: Dr. Gert Sarlet
    Wednesday, March 8, 11:45 a.m.
    Theater II
  • Market Watch Panel V: Perspectives on the Future of ROADM Technologies and Architectures for Next-Gen Networks
    Panelist: Dr. Jack J. Xu
    Thursday, March 9, 10:30 a.m.
    Theater I
  • Market Watch Panel VI: Satellite Communications – Coherent Optics in Free Space
    Organizer: Dr. Sanjai Parthasarathi
    Panelist: Dr. Jack J. Xu
    Thursday, March 9, 12:15 p.m.
    Theater I
  • Panel: Roadmap for Photonic AI Accelerators
    Co-organizer: Dr. Glenn Bartolini
    Thursday, March 9, 2:00 p.m.
    Room 7AB
  • Show Floor Panel: 3D Sensing in High-Volume Consumer and Automotive Applications
    Panelist: Dr. Sanjai Parthasarathi
    Thursday, March 9, 2:45 p.m.
    Theater I

CONFERENCE SESSIONS AND PAPERS

  • Session M4I: Passive Silicon Photonic Devices
    Presider: Dr. Glenn Bartolini
    Monday, March 6, 4:30 p.m.
    Room 8
  • Paper TU3I.1: 106.25 Gbaud 4-level pulse amplitude modulation links supporting (2x)100 Gigabit Ethernet on single lambda (Top-Scored)
    Contributing authors: Dr. Marek Chacinski, Dr. Yasuhiro Matsui
    Tuesday, March 7, 4:30 p.m.
    Room 8

2023 Optica Executive Forum at OFC

Separately, Dr. Giovanni Barbarossa, Chief Strategy Officer and President, Materials Segment, will participate in the Business Fireside Chat at the 2023 Optica Executive Forum at OFC on Monday, March 6. The fireside chat will feature leaders from the optical networking market providing their unique perspectives on a broad range of industry issues.

About Coherent

Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit us at coherent.com.

Contact

Mark Lourie
Vice President, Corporate Communications
corporate.communications@coherent.com


