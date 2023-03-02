Dole plc to Participate in the BofA Securities 2023 Consumer & Retail Conference

Dole plc DOLE (the "Company"), a global leader in fresh produce, today announced that Rory Byrne, Chief Executive Officer and Jacinta Devine, Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in the BofA Securities 2023 Consumer & Retail Conference to be held March 14-15 in Miami, FL.

The Company will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, March 14 at 08.00 am ET which will be available to view via webcast. The webcast will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website at www.doleplc.com/investor-relations, where it will also be available following the event for 90 days.

