Dole plc to Participate in the BofA Securities 2023 Consumer & Retail Conference

Dole plc DOLE (the "Company"), a global leader in fresh produce, today announced that Rory Byrne, Chief Executive Officer and Jacinta Devine, Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in the BofA Securities 2023 Consumer & Retail Conference to be held March 14-15 in Miami, FL.

The Company will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, March 14 at 08.00 am ET which will be available to view via webcast. The webcast will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website at www.doleplc.com/investor-relations, where it will also be available following the event for 90 days.

About Dole plc:

A global leader in fresh produce, Dole Plc grows, markets, and distributes an extensive variety of fresh fruits and vegetables sourced locally and from around the world. Dedicated and passionate in exceeding our customers' requirements in over 75 countries, our goal is to make the world a healthier and a more sustainable place.

