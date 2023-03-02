GridPoint CEO to Join Expert Panel and Lead Breakout Session at S&P Global's CERAWeek

Mark Danzenbaker, CEO at GridPoint, will join world leaders at the energy industry's preeminent annual conference to provide insights on energy efficiency strategies and technology for commercial buildings

HOUSTON (PRWEB) March 02, 2023

Mark Danzenbaker, CEO at GridPoint, will join world leaders at the energy industry's preeminent annual conference to provide insights on energy efficiency strategies and technology for commercial buildings.

WHAT

CERAWeek, by S&P Global, brings together global leaders to advance new ideas, insight and solutions to the biggest challenges facing the future of energy, the environment and climate. Widely considered to be the most prestigious annual gathering of CEOs, policymakers and ambassadors from global energy, CERAWeek speakers, innovators and thought leaders will cover industries such as utilities, automotive, manufacturing, policy, finance and technology. CERAWeek 2023 will explore strategies for a world in turmoil, kicking off with an executive conference featuring 350+ sessions, including moderated discussions, expert-led presentations, candid conversations, seminars, meetings, hubs and networking opportunities designed to facilitate meaningful dialogue, stimulate new thinking and foster learning.

Mark Danzenbaker, CEO at GridPoint, will join an expert panel to discuss "Making Buildings More Energy Efficient." Improving building energy efficiency is perhaps the single greatest obstacle to meeting global ambition on decarbonization. Yet, it's become a top priority as energy costs are exponentially increasing across the map and global carbon reduction targets are quickly approaching. This panel will discuss challenges, innovations and insights surrounding energy efficiency for buildings, as they relate to technology, policy, infrastructure and more.

Danzenbaker will also lead an Innovation Agora Pod presentation titled, "Smart, Connected Buildings as a Resource." The CERAWeek Innovation Agora program highlights emerging technologies in the energy space with a continued focus on decarbonization. This session will cover innovative demand-side programs, novel financing, delivery approaches and automated technologies for smarter commercial building operations and decarbonization. Additionally, audience members will learn how these elements can come together to remove barriers for buildings to participate as grid resources, unlock grid flexibility and engage businesses today to accelerate a more sustainable energy future.

WHO

Mark Danzenbaker, chief executive officer at GridPoint

Mark Danzenbaker is the CEO of GridPoint, a leader in building energy management and optimization technology that decarbonizes commercial buildings and accelerates a more sustainable future. Danzenbaker joined GridPoint in 2009 and has served in several leadership positions, including senior vice president of sales, marketing and product management, until being named CEO in 2016. Prior to GridPoint, Danzenbaker spent a decade with Accenture, serving in progressive leadership roles with the global management consulting, technology services and outsourcing company.

Under his leadership at GridPoint, Danzenbaker was instrumental in revolutionizing the company's strategy and business model, shifting it to a service-based approach and pioneering a subscription-based energy technology. The subscription model removes barriers to adoption by commercial businesses due to the high capital-intensive, up-front costs of energy infrastructure investments. GridPoint's business model has made energy efficiency technology more accessible to businesses of all types, including the historically underserved small- and mid-sized business market. To date, GridPoint has saved its customers many hundreds of millions of dollars in energy costs, reduced billions of kWh in electricity, and eliminated billions of pounds of carbon emissions.

WHEN & WHERE

CERAWeek Agora Pod Presentation

"Smart, Connected Buildings as a Resource"

Date: Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Time: 9 a.m. CST

Location: George R. Brown Convention Center, 1001 Avenida de las Americas, Houston, TX 77010

(Accessible by the Skybridge on the second and third floors from the Hilton Americas Hotel.)

CERAWeek Executive Conference

"Making Buildings More Energy Efficient"

Date: Thursday, March 9, 2023

Time: Noon CST

Location: Hilton Americas Houston, 1600 Lamar Street, Houston, TX 77010

To learn more about these and other sessions at CERAWeek, visit: https://ceraweek.com/program/agenda.html?v=mon-6

About GridPoint

GridPoint is a leader in building energy management and optimization technology that decarbonizes commercial buildings and accelerates a more sustainable future. GridPoint's data-driven platform connects energy grids with the built environment and behind-the-meter distributed energy resources, enabling the ability to optimize energy and sustainability goals for businesses and the grid at the same time. GridPoint's technology platform is deployed in 17,000+ commercial buildings across multiple industries. Leveraging data analytics, intelligent automation and machine learning to deliver unprecedented visibility into complex building operations, GridPoint reduces energy costs, maximizes decarbonization, provides actionable facility insights and strengthens resiliency – building by building. Networked together, buildings with GridPoint Intelligence™ aggregate the reliable, precise and instantaneous capacity that energy grids increasingly require. GridPoint's intelligent energy network of buildings is driving grid modernization and accelerating the transition to a sustainable energy future. For more information, visit gridpoint.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/gridpoint_ceo_to_join_expert_panel_and_lead_breakout_session_at_s_p_globals_ceraweek/prweb19201348.htm