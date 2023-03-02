ConverseNow's Voice AI Soars to New Heights with Wingstop Partnership

1,900+ location brand has partnered with ConverseNow in a pilot program to automate their phone orders using voice AI-powered virtual assistants at select locations

AUSTIN, Texas, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ConverseNow, the leading voice AI provider for restaurants, today announced the completion of an evaluation agreement with leading QSR brand Wingstop. Wingstop is the latest brand to join a growing list of leading multinational restaurant chains utilizing ConverseNow's technology to automate their order-taking process.

Through a recently launched pilot, ConverseNow's voice-AI powered virtual assistants will handle Wingstop's phone orders in select restaurant locations, taking many concurrent calls with remarkable accuracy. Automating phone orders in this way will effectively remove missed calls and hold times for guests, enabling the ability to place orders with ease even during peak hours. By eliminating the need to answer the phone, this technology also frees up crucial time for team members in-restaurant, allowing them to dedicate more time to what really matters – serving that signature Wingstop flavor experience.

"We're excited to partner and grow together with Wingstop. It's been a pleasure seeing how our AI has been embraced by their guests and staff while driving results in sales and average ticket," said Vinay Shukla, Co-Founder and CEO of ConverseNow. "Wingstop has built an incredible business with nearly 30 years of history. We're privileged to help them continue their ascent and solidify their leadership in the next generation of restaurants."

ConverseNow will process Wingstop orders in both English and Spanish, serving a broad range of customers. Their self-learning virtual assistants have been programmed to hold deep knowledge around Wingstop's menu, and to not just accurately take orders but offer personalized recommendations for guests to enhance their orders. Guests who still prefer to speak with a live person will have the option to do so.

With award-winning technology that processes millions of orders each month, ConverseNow brings a solution to the challenges around labor, guest experience, and operational efficiency that restaurants everywhere are facing. Designed to replicate the conversational, high-touch interaction that consumers seek out in hospitality, ConverseNow creates a win-win-win situation for guests, staff, and owners alike.

"While restaurants have had to face many obstacles over these past few years, it's also opened the door for even more innovation that's pushing the industry forward. This partnership with Wingstop is a prime example of leading brands seizing the opportunity for change. We're eager to take them to new heights like we have with our other esteemed partners," said Rahul Aggarwal, Co-Founder COO and Chief Product Officer of ConverseNow.

ConverseNow's virtual ordering assistants replicate natural human dialogue to provide the naturally conversational, personalized and high-touch experience guests seek when dining out. Orders are processed by the restaurant's point of sale (POS) system in the same way as online orders, allowing staff to fulfill AI orders without any additional training. In addition to enhancing guest experience and staff productivity, the virtual assistants also boost average ticket through automated, dynamic upsell.

Beyond the Wingstop stores slated for service, ConverseNow's voice AI is live in more than 1,200 stores across 46 states, encompassing phone and drive-thru ordering environments. Additional brands include Domino's, Blake's Lotaburger, Fazoli's and Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza.

About ConverseNow

ConverseNow provides voice AI-powered virtual ordering assistants for restaurants to automate the order-taking process from high-volume voice channels such as drive-thru and phone. The market leader in voice AI for restaurants, ConverseNow has developed best-in-class technology that takes limitless orders with remarkable accuracy, enhancing guest experience while reducing stress for staff and doubling output during peak hours. Partnering with a growing list of multinational and national brands, ConverseNow has helped restaurants boost same-store sales up to 30%, increase average ticket up to 20%, and provide up to 12 hours of additional labor per store each week. For more information, please visit https://www.conversenow.ai

