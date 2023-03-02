Methes Energies International Ltd ($MEIL) enters into the b2 biOil and bio-lubricant sector via acquisition of EarthFriendly Products Inc

Methes Energies International Ltd MEIL is a micro-cap company with a large-cap perspective. In fact, if MEIL executes its strategies effectively, it may move up the valuation ranks sooner than later. Thus, at roughly $0.05 a share and with an aggressive business plan pushing its innovative “CLEAN TECH” products portfolio, current prices may be presenting an attractive opportunity.

According to FORTUNE Business Insights, the bio-lubricant marketplace is to reach $4.26 billion by 2029 as government initiatives govern oil-based lubricants to stimulate market growth with a CAGR of almost 4.7%, 2022 - 2029. While this segment is less than 1.5% of the total global finished lubricant market, its growth is significantly faster than the others. Government policies and socially responsible end-users are projected to increase demand to drive the market during this period. With that said, we would like to draw your attention to a micro cap company Methes Energies International Ltd MEIL that anounced solid news in related to the bio-lubricant industry.Methes Energies International Ltd (MEIL) announced that it has finalized the acquisition of Celebration, Florida based EarthFriendly Products Inc., the manufacturer and marketer of b2 biOil and other bio-lubricants. This acquisition will combine efforts and build upon Methes' current platform in which to launch an increased assortment of bio-renewable solutions."After an intensive three-year search to find a synergistic partner to continue promoting our bio-renewable solutions while bolstering shareholder value, I am pleased to announce this seamless transition with EarthFriendly Products;" said Michel G. Laporte, past Chairman and CEO of Methes. "Their branding and go-to-market strategies will help the Company further penetrate the bio-lubricant marketplace within multiple channels."

"We are delighted to finalize this transaction and expand our environmentally charged agenda;" said Carol Loch, President of EarthFriendly Products Inc., now appointed Chairwoman and CEO of Methes Energies International Ltd. She added; "Environmentally concerned and socially responsible consumers and customers alike should not have to sacrifice value or performance when selecting an earth friendlier product over their traditional product choices…as it is our mission to make our GREEN choices a logical choice!"

As per this news article, (Quote) "There’s plenty to appreciate about where MEIL is today and where they intend to be a year from now. They have an excellent product, a well prepared plan; and, the ambition to continue promoting and proving that its assortment of b2 bio-lubricants can fill a massive void and satisfy multiple needs in diversified markets. Better “eye-catching” sustainable packaging, innovative biodegradable and renewable base-stock formulations; and, a results-driven management team are just some of the ingredients for immediate and long-term success…MEIL has them all"The article further states "But the most valuable aspect of the assortment of b2 bio-lubricants is that its creation is to replace decades-old petroleum based lubricants and mitigate global concerns regarding used oil improper disposals environmental effects…and, the company believes that by satisfying end-user demands and meeting the needs of on-going government requirements that also mandate the procurement of domestically sourced bio-derived products, b2 could metaphorically become the bio-formulated ROCKET FUEL to power its own strategic ambitions".

Accounting for the sum of MEIL’s parts, $0.05 a share may not give proper justice to a company starting to hit on all cylinders; however, considering its completed acquisition will be immediately accretive to growth from products meeting EPA guidelines, that price may be a bargain. Then again, market weaknesses have caused many stocks to drop sharply. That trend, however, shouldn’t be a defining deterrent, noting that the bear market tends to expose significant opportunities. Getting a running start into a billion-dollar market with a potential best-in-class bio-lubricant, Methes Energies International, Inc., may be one of those disconnects to consider. But primed for growth, it’s a gap that could close quickly. As always, conduct your own due diligence and follow traders vigilance.

