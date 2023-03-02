Dental CAD/CAM Market Size Expected to Rise USD 4.94 Billion at CAGR of 8.9% by 2029

According to Fortune Business Insights, The Dental CAD/CAM Market size is anticipated to reach USD 4.94 Billion by 2029, the market size was USD 2.36 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 8.9%

Pune, India, March 02, 2023 -- The global dental CAD/CAM market size was USD 2.36 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 2.72 billion in 2022 to USD 4.94 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of dental disorders, rising awareness about advanced technologies for precise dental prosthesis design, and growing disposable incomes are some of the factors driving market growth and increasing demand for dental CAD/CAM techniques.





Industry Development

Align Technology, Inc., announced the launch of iTero Element Plus series with an aim to expands the company’s portfolio of iTero element scanners.

Dentsply Sirona extended its collaborative deal with 3Shape A/S with an objective to refine the method of seizing dental imprint by incorporating 3Shape’s software support.

Report Scope

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 8.9% 2029 Value Projection USD 4.94 Billion Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2022 USD 2.72 Billion Historical Data 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 153





Key Takeaways:

Dental CAD/CAM is one notable advancement in the dental industry in terms of accuracy and efficiency.

Increasing the demand for dental CAD/CAM systems globally.

The market size of North America stood at USD 0.87 billion in 2020.

The Dental CAD/CAM market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

The increasing demand for digital dentistry is one of the prime reasons for the dominance of the segment.





Segmentation

Based on product, the global market is categorized into equipment and software. Among them, the equipment segment held the leading share in 2021. The increasing demand for digital electronics technology based on computers is one of the prime reasons for the dominance of the segment.

Based on type, the market is divided into chair-side and laboratory CAD/CAM systems.

In terms of end user, this market is categorized into dental hospitals and clinics, dental laboratories, and others.

Geographically, the market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Driving Factors

Surging Significance for Cosmetic Dentistry to Drive Demand for Digital Equipment

The increasing availability of disposable income and higher beauty standards are driving the demand for cosmetic dentistry, resulting in a surge in the need for CAD/CAM systems worldwide. Additionally, the substantial increase in the number of patients seeking a wide range of aesthetic dental treatments is driving the demand for precise intraoral scanners to minimize scanning time. As a result, healthcare professionals are opting for innovative CAD/CAM scanners and related tools. These factors are expected to fuel market growth in the forecast period.





Regional Insights

North America to Lead Backed by Strong Presence of Market Players

North America held the largest dental CAD/CAM market share and stood at USD 0.87 billion in 2020. Rising digitalization in the dental field, the sturdy existence of prime market players, and encouraging reimbursement guidelines are the aspects accountable for the market growth in the region.

Europe is predicted to be the second-largest region in regards of market share and revenue.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The rising presentation of alertness programs by the government and other private institutes for nurturing awareness of oral health is among the prime factors responsible for the considerable growth of this region.

Competitive Landscape

Partnerships among Brands Lead to Augmented Prospects in Global Market

Acknowledged players in the dental CAD/CAM market are repetitively inclining towards functional policies to stimulate their products and inaugurate their positions in the market. One such vital approach is to present novel products by collaborating with other firms to inflate their reach to target audience.

The players functioning in the market often embrace various tactics that will assist the market growth and product demand. Another remarkable strategy to expand the business opportunities is engaging multimillion deals with government bodies and safeguarding profitable revenue for their companies.





List of Key Players Covered in the dental CAD/CAM market Report

Align Technology, Inc. (U.S.)

Dentsply Sirona (U.S.)

Axsys Dental Solutions (U.S.)

Medit Corp. (South Korea)

Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland)

PLANMECA OY (Finland)

3Shape A/S (Denmark)

YENADENT (Turkey)

FAQs

What is the scope of Dental CAD CAM in Market?

The market is projected to grow from USD 2.72 billion in 2022 to USD 4.94 billion by 2029

At what CAGR is the dental CAD CAM market projected to grow during the forecast period?

The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2029

