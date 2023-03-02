Submit Release
Krystal Biotech to Present at the 43rd Annual TD Cowen Health Care Conference

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krystal Biotech, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KRYS) a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases, announced today that the Company will participate in the 43rd Annual TD Cowen Health Care Conference, which is taking place in Boston from March 6-8.

Krish S. Krishnan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat during the conference and host investor meetings on March 7 at 10:30am ET.

A webcast of the presentation will be available here, and an archived version of the webcast will be available following the presentation on the Investor section of the Company’s website.

About Krystal Biotech, Inc.

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRYS) is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases. The Company’s wide-ranging pipeline is based on its proprietary redosable HSV vector. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the Company is led by an experienced management team, is fully-integrated and has core capabilities in viral vector design, vector optimization, gene therapy manufacturing and commercialization. For more information, please visit http://www.krystalbio.com, and follow @KrystalBiotech on LinkedIn and Twitter.

CONTACT:

Investors and Media                 
Meg Dodge
Krystal Biotech
mdodge@krystalbio.com


