5% CAGR for Concrete Surface Retarders Market Size Will USD 76.80 million by 2029 | Comprehensive Report by Exactitude Consultancy

The global Concrete Surface Retarders Market is expected to grow at 5% CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 76.80 million by 2029 from USD 73.4 million in 2022.

Concrete surface retarders are primarily used to delay the chemical setting process of freshly laid concrete without affecting the pace of the setting of the underlying cement. These products require little effort to use and yield immediate results. Using concrete surface retarders improves the design and finishing of complicated projects. It can be used to reinforce the connections between waterproofing materials and to create exposed aggregate surfaces. The rising demand for modern architecture is expected to underpin growth over the next few years. Concrete surface retarders are substances that are used to delay or delay the setting of freshly poured concrete's top surface. The advantages of these retarders for the concrete surface are slip resistance, structural soundness, and aesthetic appeal. Concrete surface retarders are necessary for all horizontal and vertical surfaces of concrete, including segment joints, floors, patios, and precast concrete components.

Recent Development

In 2022, Euclid Chemical, a major maker of concrete and masonry construction supplies, announced the launching of three new concrete admixtures.

Sika opened a production plant in Saudi Arabia for concrete admixtures to strengthen its foothold in the Middle East region. This expansion is helping the company to increase its production capacity as well as optimize logistics by reducing the transportation costs incurred in serving the adjacent markets around the Persian Gulf.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Concrete Surface Retarders Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

North America holds the 35% largest share among the other countries worldwide.

Because of the changing lifestyle of the population in North America, the concrete surface retarders sector is predicted to increase significantly. Plans for single-family dwellings and multi-family developments across North America are also presenting a lucrative prospect for the concrete surface retarders industry’s overall expansion. Similarly, rising infrastructural development investments in countries such as India are likely to propel the concrete surface retarders market forward throughout the forecast period. The introduction of programs like “Make in India” to build the country’s infrastructure has promoted the development of advanced amenities and motorways throughout the region.

Increasing demand for green buildings propels the concrete surface retarders market growth.

Due to the growing acceptance of sustainable and green building construction approaches, the market for concrete surface retarders is expected to rise. A green building uses sustainable resources in construction for a good surface polish and better aesthetic appeal, among other measurable goals. Water-based retarders are not only environmentally friendly, but they also add an aesthetic touch to buildings. They also provide anti-slip properties to concrete surfaces. Due to different rules that require the use of sustainable concrete in both commercial and residential structures, there is an increase in demand for green buildings, particularly in Europe and North America. Water-based concrete surface retarders are preferred in green buildings for various horizontal and vertical concrete surface applications, such as vertical construction joints, sidewalks, driveways, construction joints, floors, and paving slabs, because they are environmentally friendly, solvent-free, and have low odor. the market is likely to be driven by rising product demand in applications such as precast concrete , slip-resistance surfaces, and decorative sidewalks.

The surge in the construction industry rises the market for concrete surface retarders.

The construction industry experienced a severe downturn during the global recession in 2008 but has since experienced consistent positive development worldwide. Recently, countries such as China and the United States have seen a surge in construction activity. In 2022, 76 new skyscrapers were built in China, compared to 10 in the United States, demonstrating the massive development activity in both countries. In addition, the building business is rising in emerging markets. For example, the Indian government launched the “Make in India” campaign to stimulate new construction projects in the country. The concrete surface retarders market may have a bright future due to a significant increase in the building industry in both developed and developing countries. The rising usage of concrete surface retarders in bridge decks, sidewalks, curbs, ramps, facade cladding, and concrete segment joints, among other applications, drives the market growth.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2029 USD 76.80 million by 2029 CAGR 5% (2023–2029) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2023–2029 Historical Data 2022 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Material, Product, End-User, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers A major driving force is expected to be rising demand from the residential and non-residential construction sectors.

Concrete Surface Retarders Market Players

Some of the major market players are Sika AG, BASF SA, Mapei AS, CEMEX S.A.B, GCP applied technologies, Euclid Chemical Company, W.R Meadows, Fosroc, Parchem Construction Supplies, and RussTech Inc.

These companies have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies to strengthen their position in the market. New product development, merger & acquisition, and expansion were among the key growth strategies adopted by these leading players to enhance their product offering and regional presence and meet the growing demand for concrete surface retarders in the emerging economies

Key Market Segments: Concrete Surface Retarders Market

Concrete Surface Retarders Market by Raw Materials, 2023-2029, (USD Million)

Organic Agents

Inorganic Agents

Concrete Surface Retarders Type, 2023-2029, (USD Million)

Water-Based

Solvent-Based

Concrete Surface Retarders Market by Application, 2023-2029, (USD Million)

Residential

Commercial

Concrete Surface Retarders Market: Drivers and Restraints

The global concrete surface retarders market is gaining traction due to substantial growth over the projected period. The worldwide market for concrete surface retards is expanding as a result of rising demand for concrete surfaces from the residential and non-residential building sectors. Additionally, the substance is put into brand-new concrete and chemical sets. The worldwide market for concrete surface retards is expanding due to the increasing use of these materials, which enable complicated structures to be finished and designed better. Over the forecast period, rising demand for contemporary design is anticipated to drive market development for concrete surface retards.

The product is a cost-effective solution for removing uneven concrete surfaces. Additionally, cement has a minimal amount of volatile organic compounds (VOCs), making it environmentally friendly. The worldwide market for concrete surface retards is expanding as there is an increasing demand for eco-friendly building products that reduce the negative effects of construction activities.

The key trend observed in the market currently is the demand for stained concrete, as it can be used on existing concrete, without removing and reinstalling base flooring. This trend is expected to gain popularity and drive market growth. However, low awareness regarding the availability and advantages of concrete surface retarders could hamper the market growth to a certain extent.

Key Question Answered

What are the growth opportunities related to the adoption of the concrete surface retarders market across major regions in the future?

What are the new trends and advancements in the concrete surface retarders market?

Which product categories are expected to have the highest growth rate in the concrete surface retarders market?

Which are the key factors driving the concrete surface retarders market?

What will the market growth rate, growth momentum, or acceleration the market carries during the forecast period be?

