Digital Publishing Market Size [2023-2030] | Industry Share, Revenue, Key Players, CAGR, Demand and Sales Forecast

The global digital publishing market is exhibiting a huge growth with steady CAGR. Driving factors include cost-effectiveness, convenience and accessibility. Technology advancements will further boost the global market.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global digital publishing market size is set to gain traction due to the increasing digitization of books and educational information. Fortune Business InsightsTM has presented this information in its report titled “Digital Publishing Market Forecast, 2023-2030”.

Notable Industry Development

Comcast Inc. collaborated with Blockgraph, a television-advertising firm based in New York, USA. Comcast Inc. launched a new platform with a secure way to use data and share information for advanced television advertising through this collaboration.





List of Key Players in the Global Digital Publishing Market -

Adobe Inc.

Apple Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Comcast Inc.

Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH & Co. KG

Netflix Inc.

RELX Plc

Thomson Reuters Corp.

Xerox Corp.

Drivers & Restraints:

The Growing Popularity of Ebooks to Augment Market Growth

With the introduction of smart electronic devices over the years, information content and media, such as e-books, have been published on digital platforms. E-books have grown in popularity among end users all over the world in recent years. As a result, many digital publishing vendors have created a dedicated application platform where users can access a large number of e-books to read on smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other devices. As a result of this factor, demand for reading e-books is increasing, which is expected to propel market growth. However, excessive internet usage may hamper the digital publishing market growth

Segmentation:

On the basis of type, the market is divided into text content, video content, and audio content. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into smartphones, laptops, PCs, and others. On the basis of end-user, the market is fragmented into Scientific, Technical, and Medical (STM), legal and business, and others. Geographically, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage:

The report covers a detailed analysis of the digital publishing industry. The report comprises information on the restraining and driving factors inclusive of the growth opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Furthermore, it comprises data on the cumulative COVID-19 impact coupled with strategies employed by prominent players in the market.

Regional Insights:

North America to Hold a Sizeable Share of the Global Market

North America is expected to have the largest digital publishing market share in the global market. The growing demand for improved digital publications is expected to drive the digital publishing market in this region. The presence of major market players such as Adobe Inc., Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Alphabet Inc., and others involved in the partnership, acquisitions, development of new products, and product enhancements foster the market growth in this region.

During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly. Growing digitization and e-book and magazine adoption in India, Singapore, South Korea, and other countries is expected to drive rapid market growth in this region. Furthermore, the presence of a sufficient number of market vendors is driving the demand for e-books in the region.





Competitive Landscape:

Amazon.com Inc. to Acquire Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

In May 2021, Amazon.com Inc. purchased Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, a media company based in California, USA. This acquisition cost approximately USD 9 billion, and Amazon.com Inc. intends to expand its digital platform and customer base.

Furthermore, Adobe Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Alphabet Inc., Comcast Inc., and others are forming strategic alliances and collaborations to expand their businesses. To accelerate market growth, market players are focusing on new product launches and product enhancements to existing products.

