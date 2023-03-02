UpHealth Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- Fourth Quarter Revenues Increased 20% to $40.5 million; Adjusting for Deconsolidation of Glocal, Revenue Increased 32%



Achieved Fourth Quarter Gross Margin of 45% and Adjusted EBITDA of $1.9 million

Fiscal 2022 Revenues Increased 28% to $158.8 million; Gross Margin of 44%; Adjusted EBITDA of $3.3 million

Announced Strategic Sale of Innovations Group, Inc., Delivering Significant Liquidity to UpHealth's Balance Sheet

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UpHealth, Inc. (“UpHealth” or the “Company”) (NYSE: UPH), a global digital health company delivering technology platforms, infrastructure, and services to modernize care delivery and health management, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

UpHealth Chief Executive Officer Sam Meckey said, “Our fourth quarter and full year results reflect solid growth and healthy margins. While we are pleased with the year over year growth achieved in both the fourth quarter and the full year, we missed our targets. Because of this, we conducted a comprehensive review and have developed a plan to recalibrate our business and reduce our cost structure moving forward. We are focused on conserving capital, rationalizing poorly performing legacy businesses, executing against our strategic plan, and enhancing our focus on free-cash-flow generation. We recently announced the strategic sale of Innovations Group, Inc. (“IGI”), which is expected to deliver $56 million in gross proceeds upon closing and add significant liquidity to our balance sheet in the second quarter. Additionally, since August, we reduced our headcount by 6%, we reduced our contractor and external vendor spend by $1.5 million, and we achieved over $2 million in savings from G&A consolidation. Going forward, we will focus on Telehealth, Behavioral Health, and Integrated Care, which will benefit from thoughtful investments in critical initiatives to drive sustainable and scalable growth. 2023 is a foundational year for UpHealth, as we will ensure we have the necessary foundation for a technology and technology enabled-services business that can sustainably scale.”

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights:

Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased 20% to $40.5 million compared to revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 of $33.9 million and increased 32% compared to revenues of $30.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 after adjusting for the deconsolidation of Glocal.

Gross margin expanded to 45%, from 18% in the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily due to cost of revenues in the Company’s Integrated Care Management segment with no corresponding revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Revenues and gross margin by segment for the fourth quarter of 2022 were: Virtual Care Infrastructure, which solely included the U.S. Telehealth business, generated $17.6 million of revenues (43% of total revenues), an increase of $3.8 million, with a gross margin of 51%. Services, which included the Behavioral Health and Pharmacy businesses, generated $19.1 million of revenues (47% of total revenues), an increase of $1.4 million, with a gross margin of 36%. Integrated Care Management generated $3.8 million of revenues (9% of total revenues), an increase of $1.3 million, with a gross margin of 61%.

Operating loss for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $13.4 million, a 96% improvement compared to operating loss in the fourth quarter of 2021 of $337.0 million. This improvement primarily resulted from goodwill impairment charges taken in the three months ended December 31, 2021, that were not repeated in the current quarter, partially offset by the deconsolidation of Glocal during the third quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2022 improved by $15.7 million, to $1.9 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2021 of $(13.8) million.

Certain prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform with our current period presentation. Please refer to the discussion and tables under “Non-GAAP Financial Information.”

Year-to-Date Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights:

GAAP revenues for the year ended December 31, 2022, were $158.8 million, a 28% increase compared to GAAP revenues for the year ended December 31, 2021, of $123.8 million, and a 7% increase compared to pro forma revenues (assumes full calendar year revenue for businesses acquired during 2021) for the year ended December 31, 2021, of $148.9 million.

Gross margin for the year ended December 31, 2022, expanded to 44%, compared to GAAP gross margin of 32% and pro forma gross margin of 33% in the comparable year ago period, primarily due to cost of revenues recorded in the Company's Integrated Care Management segment with no corresponding revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Year-to-date revenues and gross margin by segment for the year ended December 31, 2022, were: Virtual Care Infrastructure generated $65.0 million of revenues (41% of total revenues), an increase of $28.4 million, with a gross margin of 46%. Services generated $75.8 million of revenues (48% of total revenues), an increase of $20.5 million, with a gross margin of 35%. Integrated Care Management generated $18.0 million of revenues (11% of total revenues), a decrease of $13.9 million, with a gross margin of 76%.

Operating loss for the year ended December 31, 2022, was $161.4 million, a 58% improvement compared to operating loss for the comparable year ago period of $380.0 million. This improvement primarily resulted from goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges taken in the year ended December 31, 2022 of $114.1 million due to the recent change in our market valuation and financial performance from our Integrated Care Management and Services segments compared to goodwill impairment charges taken in the year ended December 31, 2021 of $297.9 million from all three segments, partially offset by the deconsolidation of Glocal in the third quarter of 2022 and higher legal expenses associated with the matter.

Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2022, was $3.3 million, compared to year-to-date GAAP and pro forma Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2021, of $(6.5) million and $(4.0) million, respectively.

Certain prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform with our current period presentation. Please refer to the discussion and tables under “Non-GAAP Financial Information.”

Significant Fourth Quarter Business Highlights:

The Company recorded its largest volume of telehealth use ever in the U.S. with nearly 15 million minutes of consultations, a 20% increase over Q3 2022 and an 83% increase over Q4 2021.





Surpassed 2,800 health systems and 40,000 end points for our Martti platform.





Served our 10,000 th client at our TTC facilities in Florida and continued to expand our work with veterans and first responders.





client at our TTC facilities in Florida and continued to expand our work with veterans and first responders. Filled over 250,000 MedQuest prescriptions in a year for the first time.





Served our long-term customers in California, delivering data integration and interoperability for two of the most significant counties in the state and stand committed to executing additional business and deepening our relationships for mutual growth.





Concluded a comprehensive review of the Company’s strategic initiatives for 2023, focusing on conserving cash, optimizing operations to ensure exemplary customer service while managing costs, strategically investing in high-growth initiatives, aligning leadership, and driving organic growth in the Company’s most profitable business units.





Completed or reevaluated 93% of the total transformation milestones established for our business in 2022, the remaining outstanding work will be completed in the first quarter of 2023.





Welcomed transformation and technology expert Timothy Wilde as Chief Technology Officer, healthcare veteran Melissa Frieswick as Chief Growth Officer, and Dr. Mahesh Inder Veer Singh as Executive Vice President of UpHealth International.





Conducted the Annual Meeting of Stockholders on December 5, 2022. At that meeting, stockholders elected Sam Meckey, UpHealth’s Chief Executive Officer, and two new independent members, Mark Guinan and Luis Machuca, to the UpHealth Board of Directors. Mr. Guinan replaced Neil Miotto as the Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Board.





Subsequent to the quarter end, the Company announced the strategic sale of IGI to Belmar Pharma Solutions, which is expected to deliver $56 million in gross proceeds upon closing, and will add significant liquidity to UpHealth’s balance sheet. This transaction represents execution against the Company’s new strategic vision and focus on scalable growth opportunities in the Telehealth, Behavioral Health, and Integrated Care businesses.



Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

On December 31, 2022, UpHealth reported $15.6 million of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash. This does not include approximately $7.0 million in cash in India that is held in a bank account which the Emergency Arbitrator has ordered cannot be accessed by Glocal or the Company.

Fiscal 2023 Financial Outlook

We expect 2023 revenues to be in the range of $127 to $135 million. This represents growth of 5% to 12% over pro forma 2022 revenue of $121 million. For comparison purposes, both 2023 estimated revenue and 2022 pro forma revenue include five months of operations for IGI and exclude the Indian operations. In 2023, we expect gross margins to be in the range of 43% to 45% and adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $7 to $10 million.

About UpHealth, Inc.

UpHealth is a global digital health company that delivers digital-first technology, infrastructure, and services to dramatically improve how healthcare is delivered and managed. The UpHealth platform creates digitally enabled “care communities” that improve access and achieve better patient outcomes at lower cost, through digital health solutions and interoperability tools that serve patients wherever they are, in their native language. UpHealth’s clients include global governments, health plans, healthcare providers and community-based organizations. For more information, please visit https://uphealthinc.com and follow at UpHealth Inc on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the financial statements of UpHealth, its product offerings and developments and reception of its product by customers, the arbitration and other legal disputes involving Glocal, the closing, including its timing, of the sale of IGI, and UpHealth's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, plans, prospects or strategies regarding the future revenue and the business plans of UpHealth's management team.

UPHEALTH, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, unaudited)

December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,557 $ 58,192 Restricted cash — 18,609 Accounts receivable, net 21,851 22,761 Inventories 161 2,928 Due from related parties 14 40 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,991 4,217 Assets held for sale, current 2,748 — Total current assets 43,322 106,747 Property and equipment, net 14,069 56,072 Operating lease right-of-use assets 7,213 — Intangible assets, net 31,362 115,313 Goodwill 159,675 284,268 Equity investment 21,200 — Other assets 438 6,907 Assets held for sale, noncurrent 62,525 — Total assets $ 339,804 $ 569,307 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 17,983 $ 13,604 Accrued expenses 38,763 36,084 Deferred revenues 2,738 2,649 Due to related party 229 47 Income taxes payable 388 739 Related-party debt, current — 657 Debt, current — 22,093 Forward share purchase liability — 18,051 Other liabilities, current 5,462 2,780 Liabilities held for sale, current 3,319 — Total current liabilities 68,882 96,704 Related-party debt, noncurrent 281 331 Debt, noncurrent 145,962 98,417 Deferred tax liabilities 1,200 28,281 Warrant liabilities, noncurrent 9 252 Derivative liability, noncurrent 56 7,977 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 5,766 — Other liabilities, noncurrent 3,724 3,502 Liabilities held for sale, noncurrent 7,787 — Total liabilities 233,667 235,464 Stockholders’ Equity: Common stock 2 1 Additional paid-in capital 688,355 665,474 Treasury stock, at cost (17,000 ) — Accumulated deficit (566,209 ) (343,209 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss — (3,802 ) Total UpHealth, Inc., stockholders’ equity 105,148 318,464 Noncontrolling interests 989 15,379 Total stockholders’ equity 106,137 333,843 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 339,804 $ 569,307





UPHEALTH, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: Services $ 29,571 $ 24,660 $ 110,953 $ 70,223 Licenses and subscriptions 1,954 1,757 12,566 25,516 Products 8,972 7,488 35,284 28,056 Total revenues 40,497 33,905 158,803 123,795 Costs of revenues: Services 16,051 16,163 62,954 45,139 License and subscriptions 347 6,163 1,260 19,183 Products 5,884 5,555 24,434 19,659 Total costs of revenues 22,282 27,881 88,648 83,981 Gross profit 18,215 6,024 70,155 39,814 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 4,329 4,202 15,951 10,638 Research and development 1,944 1,700 7,888 7,646 General and administrative 11,782 33,234 48,755 52,285 Depreciation and amortization 2,868 5,548 16,140 13,044 Stock-based compensation 1,876 638 6,464 1,048 Lease abandonment expenses — — 75 915 Goodwill and intangible asset impairment 1,791 297,930 114,061 297,930 Acquisition, integration, and transformation costs 7,032 (277 ) 22,214 36,289 Total operating expenses 31,622 342,975 231,548 419,795 Loss from operations (13,407 ) (336,951 ) (161,393 ) (379,981 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense (6,194 ) (5,756 ) (26,500 ) (19,516 ) Gain on consolidation of equity investment — — — 640 Loss on deconsolidation of subsidiary — — (37,708 ) — Gain on fair value of derivative liability 636 3,961 7,529 53,846 Gain on fair value of warrant liabilities 52 147 242 1,595 Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt — — (14,610 ) 151 Other income, net, including interest income 91 450 121 492 Total other income (expense) (5,415 ) (1,198 ) (70,926 ) 37,208 Loss before income tax benefit (expense) (18,822 ) (338,149 ) (232,319 ) (342,773 ) Income tax benefit (expense) (8,360 ) 2,080 9,384 2,437 Net loss before loss from equity investment (27,182 ) (336,069 ) (222,935 ) (340,336 ) Loss from equity investment — — — (561 ) Net loss (27,182 ) (336,069 ) (222,935 ) (340,897 ) Less: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 174 (21 ) 65 126 Net loss attributable to UpHealth, Inc. $ (27,356 ) $ (336,048 ) $ (223,000 ) $ (341,023 ) Net loss per share attributable to UpHealth, Inc.: Basic $ (1.82 ) $ (23.64 ) $ (15.17 ) $ (31.86 ) Diluted $ (1.82 ) $ (23.64 ) $ (15.17 ) $ (31.86 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 15,030 14,214 14,699 10,703 Diluted 15,030 14,214 14,699 10,703





UPHEALTH, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands, unaudited)

For the years ended December 31, 2022 2021 Operating activities: Net loss $ (222,935 ) $ (340,897 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 22,336 16,768 Amortization of debt issuance costs and discount on convertible debt 12,789 8,882 Stock-based compensation 6,425 1,048 Impairment of property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and goodwill 114,061 297,930 Provision for bad debt expense 1 18,617 Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt 14,610 (151 ) Loss from equity investment — 561 Gain on consolidation of equity investment — (640 ) Loss on deconsolidation of subsidiary 37,708 — Gain on fair value of warrant liabilities (4,394 ) (1,595 ) Gain on fair value of derivative liability (7,529 ) (53,846 ) Loss on disposal of property and equipment — 876 Deferred income taxes (5,133 ) (2,502 ) Operating lease asset/liabilities 143 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (4,503 ) (26,747 ) Inventories 417 200 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (100 ) (6,909 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 12,674 23,019 Income taxes payable (599 ) 65 Deferred revenue 954 1,942 Due to related parties (478 ) 1 Other current liabilities (585 ) 561 Net cash used in operating activities (24,138 ) (62,817 ) Investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (4,571 ) (3,723 ) Due to related parties (14 ) 497 Deconsolidated Glocal cash (8,743 ) — Net cash acquired in acquisition of businesses — 3,969 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (13,328 ) 743 Financing activities: Proceeds from merger and recapitalization transaction — 83,909 Proceeds from debt 67,500 164,500 Repayments of debt (48,234 ) (42,645 ) Proceeds from Provider Relief Funds (10 ) 506 Repayment of forward share purchase (18,521 ) — Payments of debt issuance costs (1,475 ) (8,100 ) Repayments of seller notes (18,680 ) (99,207 ) Payments of finance and capital lease obligations (3,664 ) (2,173 ) Proceeds from equity offering — 42,962 Proceeds from stock option exercises — 319 Payments for taxes related to net settlement of equity awards (95 ) — Distribution to noncontrolling interest (139 ) — Payment of amount due to member — (4,200 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (23,318 ) 135,871 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (460 ) 635 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (61,244 ) 74,432 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 76,801 2,369 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 15,557 $ 76,801





UPHEALTH, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release includes financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP). To supplement UpHealth’s condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, UpHealth presents investors with non-GAAP financial measures, including pro forma revenues, pro forma gross profit, pro forma gross margin, and adjusted EBITDA.

Pro forma revenues consist of GAAP revenues and revenues from UpHealth’s subsidiaries prior to their acquisition.





Pro forma gross profit and gross margin consist of GAAP gross profit and gross margin, and gross profit and gross margin from UpHealth’s subsidiaries prior to their acquisition.





Adjusted EBITDA consists of net income (loss) attributable to UpHealth, Inc., excluding depreciation and amortization; stock-based compensation; lease abandonment expenses; goodwill and intangible asset impairments; acquisition, integration, and transformation costs; other income (expense); income tax benefit (expense); income (loss) from equity investment; net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests; and other non-recurring charges to GAAP net income (loss) attributable to UpHealth, Inc. Other non-recurring charges to GAAP net income (loss) attributable to UpHealth, Inc. may include transaction expenses in connection with capital raising transactions (whether debt, equity or equity-linked) and acquisitions, whether or not consummated, purchase price adjustments, the cumulative effect of a change in accounting principles, or other expenses determined to be non-recurring.



UpHealth believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to UpHealth’s financial condition and results of operations. Management believes that the items described above provide an additional measure of UpHealth’s operating results and facilitates comparisons of UpHealth’s core operating performance against prior periods and business model objectives. This information is provided to investors in order to facilitate additional analyses of past, present, and future operating performance and as a supplemental means to evaluate UpHealth’s ongoing operations. UpHealth believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in their assessment of UpHealth’s operating performance.

Pro forma revenues, pro forma gross profit, pro forma gross margin, and adjusted EBITDA are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, and should be considered supplemental to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. You should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of UpHealth’s results as reported under GAAP. UpHealth compensates for these limitations by prominently disclosing GAAP financial measures and providing investors with reconciliations from UpHealth’s GAAP operating results to the non-GAAP financial measures for the relevant periods.

The accompanying tables provide more details on the GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to the non-GAAP financial measures described above and the related reconciliations between these financial measures.

UPHEALTH, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (1)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Revenues $ 40,497 $ 33,905 Gross margin 45 % 18 % Net loss attributable to UpHealth, Inc. $ (27,356 ) $ (336,048 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 174 (21 ) Net loss (27,182 ) (336,069 ) Other expense 5,415 1,198 Income tax benefit 8,360 (2,080 ) Loss from operations (13,407 ) (336,951 ) Depreciation and amortization 4,561 6,995 Stock-based compensation 1,876 638 Contingent liability (2) — 17,820 Acquisition, integration and transformation costs, and non-recurring expenses (3) 8,823 297,653 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 1,853 $ (13,845 )

(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Information section for definitions of the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures.

(2) Amounts reflect contingent liability to be paid only if certain fully-reserved receivables are collected.

(3) Amounts reflect acquisition, integration and transformation costs, lease abandonment expenses, and goodwill impairment from the consolidated statements of operations, as well as other operating expenses considered to be non-recurring during the period.





Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 GAAP GAAP Adjustments (2) Pro Forma (3) Revenues $ 158,803 $ 123,795 $ 25,082 $ 148,877 Gross margin 44 % 32 % 37 % 33 % Net loss attributable to UpHealth, Inc. $ (223,000 ) $ (341,023 ) $ (4,317 ) $ (345,340 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 65 126 28 154 Net loss (222,935 ) (340,897 ) (4,289 ) (345,186 ) Other expense 70,926 (37,208 ) (1,171 ) (38,379 ) Income tax benefit (9,384 ) (2,437 ) (99 ) (2,536 ) Loss from equity investment — 561 — 561 Loss from operations (161,393 ) (379,981 ) (5,559 ) (385,540 ) Depreciation and amortization 21,835 16,768 2,729 19,497 Stock-based compensation 6,464 1,048 — 1,048 Contingent liability (4) — 17,820 — 17,820 Acquisition, integration and transformation costs, lease abandonment expenses, goodwill and intangible asset impairment, and non-recurring expenses (5) 136,350 337,881 5,302 343,183 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 3,256 $ (6,464 ) $ 2,472 $ (3,992 )

(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Information section for definitions of the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures.

(2) Amounts reflect operating activity of UpHealth and subsidiaries during the period prior to each subsidiary’s acquisition date, if acquired during the period.

(3) Amounts reflect operating activity of UpHealth and subsidiaries during the period, as if acquired at the beginning of the period.

(4) Amounts reflect contingent liability to be paid only if certain fully-reserved receivables are collected.

(5) Amounts reflect acquisition, integration and transformation costs, lease abandonment expenses, and goodwill impairment from the consolidated statements of operations, as well as other operating expenses considered to be non-recurring during the period.





UPHEALTH, INC.

SEGMENT INFORMATION AND RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (1)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Revenues: Integrated care management (2) $ 3,780 $ 2,460 Virtual care infrastructure (3)(5) 17,574 13,729 Services (4) 19,143 17,716 Total $ 40,497 $ 33,905 Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Gross Profit: Integrated care management (2) $ 2,302 $ (4,167 ) Virtual care infrastructure (3)(5) 8,939 4,689 Services (4) 6,974 5,502 Total $ 18,215 $ 6,024 Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Gross Margin %: Integrated care management (2) 61 % (169 )% Virtual care infrastructure (3)(5) 51 % 34 % Services (4) 36 % 31 % Total 45 % 18 %





Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 GAAP GAAP Adjustments (6) Pro Forma (7) Revenues: Integrated care management (2) $ 18,010 $ 31,886 $ — $ 31,886 Virtual care infrastructure (3)(5) 64,997 36,569 15,604 52,242 Services (4) 75,796 55,340 9,477 64,817 Total $ 158,803 $ 123,795 $ 25,081 $ 148,945 Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 GAAP GAAP Adjustments (6) Pro Forma (7) Gross Profit: Integrated care management (2) $ 13,687 $ 10,316 $ — $ 10,316 Virtual care infrastructure (3)(5) 29,882 12,633 6,096 18,729 Services (4) 26,586 16,865 3,157 20,022 Total $ 70,155 $ 39,814 $ 9,253 $ 49,067 Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 GAAP GAAP Adjustments (6) Pro Forma (7) Gross Margin %: Integrated care management (2) 76 % 32 % n/a 32 % Virtual care infrastructure (3)(5) 46 % 35 % 39 % 36 % Services (4) 35 % 30 % 33 % 31 % Total 44 % 32 % 37 % 33 %





UPHEALTH, INC.

SEGMENT INFORMATION AND RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (1)

(In thousands)

(1 ) See Non-GAAP Financial Information section for definitions of the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures. Segment Information



The Company’s business is organized into three operating business segments:



Integrated Care Management—through the Thrasys subsidiary.



Virtual Care Infrastructure—through the Cloudbreak and Glocal (other than for the six month period of July 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022) subsidiaries; and



Services—through the Innovations, BHS and TTC subsidiaries.



The reportable segments are consistent with how management views the Company’s services and products and the financial information reviewed by the chief operating decision makers. The Company manages its businesses as components of an enterprise for which separate information is available and is evaluated regularly by the chief operating decision makers in deciding how to allocate resources and assess performance. (2 ) In the Integrated Care Management segment, the Company provides its customers with an advanced, comprehensive, and extensible technology platform, marketed under the umbrella “SyntraNet” to manage health, quality of care, and costs, especially for individuals with complex medical, behavioral health, and social needs. (3 ) In the Virtual Care Infrastructure segment, the Company provides technology and process-based healthcare platforms providing its customers comprehensive primary care, specialty consultations, and translation services, through telemedicine, Digital Dispensaries, and technology-based hospital centers. (4 ) In the Services segment, the Company provide custom compounded medications for the unique needs of every patient and prescriber. The Company is a full-service pharmacy filling prescriptions from its inventory of compounded medications, as well as drugs purchased from manufacturers. Additionally, the Company provides inpatient and outpatient substance abuse and mental health treatment services for individuals with drug and alcohol addiction and other behavioral health issues. The Company offers a complete continuum of care from detoxification services, residential care, partial hospitalization programs, and intensive outpatient and outpatient programs. (5 ) As discussed in Note 1, Organization and Business, to the Company’s consolidated financial statements, the Company deconsolidated Glocal during the three months ended September 30, 2022; therefore, the financial results of Glocal as of December 31, 2021 and for the period from March 26, 2021 to December 31, 2021, and the period from January 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022 are included in the Company’s consolidated financial statements, and the financial results of Glocal as of December 31, 2022 and for the three and six months then ended are not included in the Company’s unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements. (6 ) Amounts reflect operating activity of UpHealth and subsidiaries during the period prior to each subsidiary’s acquisition date, if acquired during the period. (7 ) Amounts reflect operating activity of UpHealth and subsidiaries during the period, as if acquired at the beginning of the period.



