EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Corporate Developments

WATERTOWN, Mass., March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 and highlighted recent corporate developments.

“2022 was an exciting year of continued execution for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals as we advanced EYP-1901 into two Phase 2 clinical trials in wet AMD and NPDR after the positive Phase 1 DAVIO results. EYP-1901 potentially brings a once every six-month maintenance treatment for wet AMD patients and once every nine-month treatment for NPDR patients, both of which need significantly longer duration treatments beyond the current standard of care. Importantly, EYP-1901 also brings a differentiated mechanism of action with vorolanib, a selective receptor binding tyrosine kinase inhibitor. We look forward to presenting preclinical data on the observed neuroprotective effect of vorolanib in a mouse model of retinal detachment at the upcoming 2023 ARVO Annual Meeting in April,” said Nancy Lurker, Chief Executive Officer of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals. “We remain keenly focused on completing enrollment for both trials and we anticipate presenting topline data for wet AMD by year-end, while we actively prepare for the initiation of pivotal Phase 3 trials in 2024.”

Ms. Lurker continued, “Our commercial YUTIQ team delivered exceptional sales results in 2022 with $28.3 million of net product revenue for YUTIQ, a 67% increase compared with 2021, driven by strong customer demand from retinal specialists.”

R&D Highlights and Updates

Enrollment remains on track for the Phase 2 DAVIO 2 clinical trial studying EYP-1901 as a potential six-month maintenance treatment for wet AMD, with topline data anticipated by year-end 2023.



The Phase 2 PAVIA clinical trial evaluating EYP-1901 as a potential nine-month treatment in NPDR continues on track with enrollment completion anticipated in 4Q 2023.



EyePoint and Rallybio announced a research collaboration in February to evaluate Rallybio’s complement inhibitor C5 (component 5) using EyePoint’s proprietary Durasert® technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery. The initial focus will be on developing a potential long-acting treatment for geographic atrophy, an advanced form of age-related macular degeneration that leads to irreversible vision loss.



The Company will present preclinical data on the neuroprotective effect of vorolanib in a mouse model of retinal detachment as well as clinical data, including an update on the YUTIQ® CALM registry study and an encore presentation of EYP-1901 final twelve-month Phase 1 DAVIO results, at the 2023 ARVO Annual Meeting in April. The CALM study is a Phase 4, multi-center registry study and a collaboration between EyePoint and the Cleveland Clinic.



An encore presentation of the EYP-1901 final twelve-month Phase 1 DAVIO results was presented at the Macula Society 46 th Annual Meeting in February 2023 and at the Retina Society 55 th Annual Scientific Meeting in November 2022.



Annual Meeting in February 2023 and at the Retina Society 55 Annual Scientific Meeting in November 2022. Data from the YUTIQ® CALM registry study was presented as a poster presentation by Pouya Dayani, M.D., titled “CALM: Retrospective Registry Study to Collect Real-World Data on the Fluocinolone Acetonide Intravitreal Implant 0.18 Mg for the Treatment of Chronic Non-Infectious Uveitis Affecting the Posterior Segment - Year 1 Update” at the Retina Society 55th Annual Scientific Meeting in November 2022.



Recent Corporate Highlights

The Company entered into a lease agreement for the construction of a 40,000-square-foot standalone commercial manufacturing facility in Northbridge, Massachusetts to support global product supply of EYP-1901 and YUTIQ. The Company was awarded $1.9 million of state and local grants for the facility with rent payments commencing upon completion of construction in the second half of 2024.



Jay S. Duker, M.D., who has served as the Company’s Chief Operating Officer (COO) since November 2021, was promoted to the additional role of President in January 2023. In addition to continuing to oversee his duties as COO, in his expanded role, Dr. Duker will also oversee regulatory affairs.



YUTIQ Commercial Performance in Fourth Quarter 2022

Net product revenue for YUTIQ was $9.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $5.8 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, a 55% increase.

Customer demand for YUTIQ was approximately 980 units in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to approximately 890 units for 3Q 2022, a 10% increase.

Review of Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2022

For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, total net revenue was $10.5 million compared to $11.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Net product revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was $9.9 million, compared to net product revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 of $11.2 million.

Net revenue from royalties and collaborations for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 totaled $0.6 million compared to $0.3 million in the corresponding period in 2021.

Operating expenses for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 totaled $54.3 million compared to $29.6 million in the prior year period. This increase was primarily driven by a one-time $20.7 million non-cash impairment charge of the intangible asset associated with DEXYCU due to the loss of pass-through reimbursement by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) effective January 1, 2023. Further, there was a $6.6 million increase in R&D expense and a $0.4 million increase in the cost of sales. This was offset by a $1.9 million decrease in sales and marketing expense and a $0.7 million decrease in G&A expense.

Non-operating income, net, totaled $0.3 million and net loss was $43.5 million, or ($1.16) per share, compared to a net loss of $19.4 million, or ($.59) per share, for the prior year period.

Review of Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022

For the full year ended December 31, 2022, total net revenue was $41.4 million compared to $36.9 million for the full year ended December 31, 2021. Net product revenue for the full year ended December 31, 2022 was $39.9 million, compared to net product revenues for the full year ended December 31, 2021 of $35.3 million.

Net revenue from royalties and collaborations for the full year ended December 31, 2022 totaled $1.5 million compared to $1.6 million in the corresponding period in 2021.

Operating expenses for the full year ended December 31, 2022 totaled $141.0 million versus $92.2 million in the prior year period. This increase was primarily driven by a one-time $20.7 million non-cash impairment charge of the intangible asset associated with DEXYCU, which was due to the loss of pass-through reimbursement by CMS effective January 1, 2023. Further, there was a $21.1 million increase in R&D expense, a $9.2 million increase in G&A expense and a $0.1 million increase in cost of sales. This was offset by a $2.0 million decrease in sales and marketing expense.

Non-operating expense, net, totaled $2.6 million and net loss was $102.3 million, or ($2.74) per share, compared to a net loss of $58.4 million, or ($2.03) per share, for the prior year period.

Cash, cash equivalents and investments in marketable securities on December 31, 2022 totaled $144.6 million compared to $211.6 million as of December 31, 2021.

Financial Outlook

We expect the cash, cash equivalents and investments on hand on December 31, 2022 and expected net cash inflows from our product sales will enable us to fund our current and planned operations into the second half of 2024.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: EYPT) is a company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The Company's pipeline leverages its proprietary Durasert® technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal treatment currently in Phase 2 clinical trials. The proven Durasert drug delivery platform has been safely administered to thousands of patients' eyes across four U.S. FDA approved products, including YUTIQ® for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis, which is currently marketed by the Company. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: Product sales, net $ 9,857 $ 11,185 $ 39,905 $ 35,312 License and collaboration agreements 202 162 362 756 Royalty income 474 197 1,137 871 Total revenues 10,533 11,544 41,404 36,939 Operating expenses: Cost of sales, excluding amortization of acquired intangible assets 3,410 3,033 8,326 8,177 Research and development 15,543 8,918 49,642 28,500 Sales and marketing 5,915 7,811 25,507 27,503 General and administrative 8,496 9,217 34,817 25,575 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 205 615 2,050 2,460 Impairment of acquired intangible assets 20,699 - 20,699 - Total operating expenses 54,268 29,594 141,041 92,215 Loss from operations (43,735 ) (18,050 ) (99,637 ) (55,276 ) Other income (expense): Interest and other income, net 1,064 6 2,131 292 Interest expense (781 ) (1,388 ) (3,189 ) (5,498 ) Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt - - (1,559 ) 2,065 Total other expense, net 283 (1,382 ) (2,617 ) (3,141 ) Net loss $ (43,452 ) $ (19,432 ) $ (102,254 ) $ (58,417 ) Net loss per common share - basic and diluted $ (1.16 ) $ (0.59 ) $ (2.74 ) $ (2.03 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 37,352 32,700 37,317 28,758



