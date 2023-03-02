Comstock Expands Leadership for Li-Ion Battery Recycling

/EIN News/ -- VIRGINIA CITY, Nev., March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Inc. (NYSE: LODE) (“Comstock” or the “Company”) today announced the appointment of Dr. Fortunato Villamagna as the President of Comstock Metals Corporation, the entity that owns LINICO Corporation, the Company’s Li-Ion battery metals recycling business.



Mr. Corrado De Gasperis, Executive Chairman and CEO, said, “We are honored to welcome Dr. Villamagna to our battery metals team. His proven knowledge and experience in technology development, battery chemistries, and successful commercialization of similar businesses add breadth and experience to our leadership team.”

Dr. Villamagna has worked in renewable energy, energy recovery, energetic materials, waste to energy, and hazardous waste destruction for over 40 years. He has held positions across the entire spectrum, including R&D, engineering, product development, operations and senior executive management.

Dr. Villamagna holds a PhD in Physical & Computational Chemistry, MSc in Spectroscopy/Physical Chemistry, BSc Honors in Chemistry, and DCS in Analytical Chemistry. He also holds an MBA in Global Management.

Dr. Villamagna’s most recent work has focused on developing and commercializing new technologies that redefine how emissions are controlled and potentially avoided. He has published over thirty-five patents and authored several peer-reviewed publications across several technology platforms. For the past decade Dr. Villamagna has focused on the hazardous materials destruction and most recently, clean recycling systems.

Dr. Villamagna was most recently the CEO of Paragon Waste Solutions, LLC (“Paragon”), a company he founded based on one of the emission-control processes he patented. Paragon designs, fabricates, and operates medical waste destruction systems, using a low energy plasma process. Dr. Villamagna recently agreed to sell Paragon, to a private equity firm. Dr. Villamagna also owns and operates i-Quest Inc., a technology company focused on metal recycling that will amalgamate with Comstock Metals Corporation.

Prior to this period Dr. Villamagna served in various CEO roles, including for RF Biocidics and UTEC Inc., a start-up company that commercialized hazardous chemical and biological waste destruction technology. As part of UTEC, Dr. Villamagna also served as President of Bioenergy Systems, LLC, a JV with Smithfield Foods, commercializing technologies to improve biodiesel production and reducing aqueous emissions.

Dr. Villamagna also spent nearly 20 years with ICI plc. Group, including as Director of Bulk Delivered Products for Energetic Solutions, Inc., Technical Manager for Energetic Systems and Atlas Powder Company, as well as Senior Scientist and Process Development Chemist with ICI Canada. During his tenure with ICI and Orica, Dr. Villamagna pioneered the demilitarization business for the companies, developed and started munitions recycling programs at the former Indiana Army Ammunition plant, the Gray Court, SC facility as well as the former ICI facility in Hallowell, KS. Dr. Villamagna also started operations in Africa, India, Mexico, and Canada, and worked on joint programs in Australia, New Zealand, and Europe.

Mr. De Gasperis concluded, “Fortunato will be instrumental in deploying our pilot, producing black mass and battery metals, expanding our operations and supply chain, and advancing our technology leadership in Nevada.”

About Comstock

Comstock (NYSE: LODE) innovates technologies that contribute to global decarbonization and circularity by efficiently converting under-utilized natural resources into renewable fuels and electrification products that contribute to balancing global uses and emissions of carbon and through the deployment of more advanced mineral and material discovery technologies. To learn more, please visit www.comstock.inc.

