OTC Markets Group Welcomes SPENN Technology A/S to OTCQX

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced SPENN Technology A/S (NASDAQ Copenhagen: SPENN; OTCQX: SPNNF), a company involved in the development, maintenance, licensing and sale of IT-systems and consultancy services, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. SPENN Technology A/S upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.



SPENN Technology A/S begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “SPNNF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

“We are pleased to begin trading on OTCQX. It will increase access to US investors, increase volume and liquidity in our security, and bring greater value to our current and future shareholders,” says CEO of SPENN Technology, Jens Glaso.

About SPENN Technology A/S

The Company's principal activities are development, maintenance, licensing and sale of IT-systems and consultancy services. Furthermore, the Company invests in companies which can enhance demand of its developed software and IT-systems and companies providing complimentary services. The Company is also active within financial media through its subsidiary Netposten A/S.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

