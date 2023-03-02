Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,953 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 373,790 in the last 365 days.

Pharvaris to Present in Upcoming March Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- ZUG, Switzerland, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharvaris (Nasdaq: PHVS), a clinical-stage company developing novel, oral bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists to treat and prevent hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks, today announced that management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in March:

BioCapital Europe 2023
Format: Live In-Person Presentation
Date/Time: Thursday, March 9, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. CET (5:00 a.m. EST)
Location: Amsterdam, Netherlands

Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference
Format: Webcasted Virtual Presentation
Date/Time: Monday, March 13, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. CET (8:00 a.m. EST)
Location: Virtual

A live audio webcast of the Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Pharvaris website at: https://ir.pharvaris.com/news-events/events-presentations. A replay will be available on Pharvaris’ website for 30 days following the presentation.

About Pharvaris
Pharvaris is a clinical-stage company developing novel, oral bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists to treat and prevent HAE attacks, building on its deep-seated roots in HAE. By directly targeting this clinically proven therapeutic target with novel small molecules, the Pharvaris team aspires to offer people with all sub-types of HAE safe, effective, and convenient alternatives to treat attacks, both on-demand and prophylactically. The company brings together the best talent in the industry with deep expertise in rare diseases and HAE. For more information, visit https://pharvaris.com/.

Contact
Maryann Cimino
Director of Corporate Relations
maryann.cimino@pharvaris.com 
+1-617-710-7305


Primary Logo

You just read:

Pharvaris to Present in Upcoming March Investor Conferences

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more