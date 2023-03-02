Pharvaris to Present in Upcoming March Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- ZUG, Switzerland, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharvaris (Nasdaq: PHVS), a clinical-stage company developing novel, oral bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists to treat and prevent hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks, today announced that management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in March:



BioCapital Europe 2023

Format: Live In-Person Presentation

Date/Time: Thursday, March 9, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. CET (5:00 a.m. EST)

Location: Amsterdam, Netherlands

Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference

Format: Webcasted Virtual Presentation

Date/Time: Monday, March 13, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. CET (8:00 a.m. EST)

Location: Virtual

A live audio webcast of the Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Pharvaris website at: https://ir.pharvaris.com/news-events/events-presentations. A replay will be available on Pharvaris’ website for 30 days following the presentation.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris is a clinical-stage company developing novel, oral bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists to treat and prevent HAE attacks, building on its deep-seated roots in HAE. By directly targeting this clinically proven therapeutic target with novel small molecules, the Pharvaris team aspires to offer people with all sub-types of HAE safe, effective, and convenient alternatives to treat attacks, both on-demand and prophylactically. The company brings together the best talent in the industry with deep expertise in rare diseases and HAE. For more information, visit https://pharvaris.com/.

