Innovative Fund of Funds begins operational setup with UK Aid Support

Mildred Koomson, Coordinator of the Ghana Venture Capital and Private Equity Association (GVCA) with Enyonam Kakane and Mansa Ayisi-Okyere of Mirepa Capital Advisors, a local impact fund at the training.

Impact Investing Ghana engaged pension funds, local venture funds, enterprise support organisations and impact ventures, the key stakeholders of the Fund of Funds and introduced them to the SDG Impact Standards.