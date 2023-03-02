TBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Johnson County

At the request of 1st Judicial District Attorney General Steve Finney, TBI agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that occurred Wednesday evening in Johnson County.

Preliminary information indicates that just after 7:00 p.m., deputies with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 200 block of Pedro Shoun Lane in Mountain City to conduct a welfare check on an individual. Upon arrival, deputies encountered Tony A. Smith (DOB: 8/21/58), who was armed with two guns. Initial reports from the scene indicate that as deputies attempted to speak with Smith, he fired shots from one of the weapons. At some point during the encounter, one deputy also fired shots, striking Smith. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No deputies were injured during the incident.

At this time, the investigation remains active and ongoing. TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.